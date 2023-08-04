US Championships Athletics

Chari Hawkins competes in the javelin throw for the women's heptathlon during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. on July 7.

 Ashley Landis - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison graduate and professional track athlete Chari Hawkins is headed to the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary. It's the second world championship appearance of her career.

A 2010 Madison High graduate and five-time All-American at Utah State who lives and trains in San Diego, Hawkins shared the news Friday in an Instagram post. It was quite a day for the Rexburg native, as she threw out the first pitch in Friday's MLB game between the Dodgers and the Padres at Petco Park.


