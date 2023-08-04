Madison graduate and professional track athlete Chari Hawkins is headed to the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary. It's the second world championship appearance of her career.
A 2010 Madison High graduate and five-time All-American at Utah State who lives and trains in San Diego, Hawkins shared the news Friday in an Instagram post. It was quite a day for the Rexburg native, as she threw out the first pitch in Friday's MLB game between the Dodgers and the Padres at Petco Park.
On July 7 at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., she placed third in heptathlon with 6,053 points to claim a bronze medal and a podium spot.
The top three event placers at the USATF Outdoor Championships usually make Team USA for the world championships, but if the athlete had yet to attain an automatic qualifying score, time or mark within an established qualification window, they have to wait for an official invitation from World Athletics. This year, the automatic qualifying mark for heptathlon for worlds is 6,480 points and it needed to be attained or exceeded between January 31, 2022 and July 30, 2023.
In the World Athletics heptathlon/individual pentathlon rankings as of July 30, Hawkins is ranked 15th in the world and is the third American in the top 15 behind U.S. outdoor national champion Anna Hall (ranked No. 2) and U.S. national runner-up Taliyah Brooks (ranked No. 12). Of those three, only 22 year-old Hall, who placed third at last year's world championships, attained an automatic qualifying score within the qualification window.
Four years ago, Hawkins had also placed third at the USATF Outdoor Championships and ultimately received an invitation from World Athletics (then called the International Association of Athletics Federation) to the world championships in Doha, Qatar, based on her world ranking of 17th and her podium finish at nationals. She went on to place 12th in Doha with 6,073 points.
Since her last world championship appearance, Hawkins placed sixth in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials with 6,235 points, won the pentathlon national title at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships, attained a heptathlon personal best of 6,243 points in June 2022 in Spain and was a TV host for last year's World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Eugene, the first time worlds took place on U.S. soil. So far this year, she has placed fifth in pentathlon in the USATF Indoor Championships in February in New Mexico and has a season best heptathlon score of 6,216 from May 28, when she won heptathlon at the NCAC Combined Events Championships in Grenada.
Hawkins regularly posts about workouts, training tips, competition preparation/recaps and travels on her Instagram account, @_charihawkins . She shared that she leaves later this week for Germany to train before going to Budapest. The World Athletics Championships take place Aug. 19-27, with heptathlon scheduled for Aug. 19 and 20. It is the last major international outdoor meet for track and field until the Summer Olympics one year from now in Paris.
