Madison Gymnastics Center sent nine gymnasts to compete in the Region 2 men’s gymnastics competition over the weekend in Everett, Wash., against top tier gymnasts from Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. This is one of nine regional meets across the country to determine who will advance to the Junior Olympics. Eight gymnasts from Idaho qualified from Region 2, seven of which are from Madison Gymnastics.
This is the largest team of boys that Coach Justin Packard has ever taken to nationals, which begins April 30th in Reno, Nev. Several from the team placed in the top ten both in individual events and in the all-around competition at the Region 2 meet, including Zack Lerwill who was the top gymnast in Level 10 for the entire region. Most of these gymnasts start at the age of 3 or 4, and top level competitors like those heading to the JO National Championship train year-round, five to six days a week, for multiple hours each day. Madison Gymnastics Center is one of the few gyms in Idaho with programs for male gymnasts.
Madison’s Gymnasts competing in the Men’s JO National Championship in Reno, Nevada:
Level 8: Samuel Cameron and Seth Thompson
Sam is a twelve-year-old who in sixth grade at Madison Middle School. Sam was regional champion on the vault and took second place on the parallel bars. Sam placed sixth of 16 Level 8 gymnasts at regionals. Seth Thompson is a twelve-year-old who is a sixth grader at Rigby Middle School. This is the first JO Nationals appearance for both Sam and Seth.
Level 9: Logan Havas
Logan is a 12 year-old seventh grader from Idaho Falls who attends K-12 (Idaho Virtual Academy). He was regional champion on pommel horse and placed fifth of 22 Level 9 gymnasts at regionals. This is Logan’s second year qualifying for JO Nationals.
Level 10 Jr.: Payton Lerwill and James Smart
Payton is a fourteen-year-old freshman at Sugar-Salem High School. Payton placed ninth all around out of 42 Level 10 Jr. gymnasts. James Smart is a 15 year-old sophomore at Madison High School. James placed 14th at regionals. This is the second time qualifying for JO Nationals for Payton and James.
Level 10 Sr.: Zackrey Lerwill and Calin Herzoff
Zackrey Lerwill and Calin Herzoff are 17 year-old juniors at Sugar Salem High School. Zack lives in Sugar Salem, ID and Calin lives in Rexburg. Zack was the regional all-around champion, won floor, vault, parallel bars and high bar and placed third on the rings. This is Zack’s third time as a Level 10 to qualify for JO Nationals while this is Calin’s first time to qualify.