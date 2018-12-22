The Utah State-eastern Idaho connection continued by way of Rexburg as the Aggies landed another recruit.
Madison senior Spencer Stutz signed his national letter of intent at home with Utah State's cross-country and track and field programs on Dec. 13. Stutz said he reached out to Utah State head cross-country coach Artie Gulden over the summer. The recruiting conversations continued from there, and he visited Logan on Nov. 20.
"I was really impressed with what they had to offer both academically and athletically," Stutz said Saturday afternoon by phone. "Coach Gulden is a really good guy. I really look forward to running for him. I met some of the team and they're all really good guys. It's gonna be lots of fun."
Stutz will not be the first in his family to run for Utah State. His brother Jon, a 2015 Madison graduate, competed for the Aggies before serving a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints mission to England. Stutz joins several eastern Idahoans currently in Logan including Brennan Anderson (2018 Sugar-Salem graduate), Coen Haroldsen (2017 Bonneville graduate), James Withers (2013 Snake River graduate), Presli Hutchison (2014 Highland graduate), Cierra Simmons (2013 Soda Springs graduate) and Tylee Newman-Skinner (2012 West Jefferson graduate).
A three-time cross-country state medalist, Stutz had a career best finish at the 5A state meet in October upon placing second in a personal best 15:15.1. It was the first sub-16 minute time of his career, and the Bobcats had a program-best third place finish with a score of 93. Last spring, he received an individual state track medal in by placing fifth in the 5A boys 3,200 finals with a personal best 9:40.21. He was also a member of the 2016 and 2017 5A District 5-6 champion boys 4x800-relay teams which medaled at state.
Stutz said it has been a privilege to run for Madison and contribute to a historic 2018 cross-country season.
"I have some great coaches who have encouraged us to do great things this year," Stutz said. "It was a great privilege that I could lead that group of guys, and obviously my family was great support to me whenever I needed it."