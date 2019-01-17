Matt Meyers turning heads for the College of Idaho at the ripe old age of 28
Editor's note: This article first published in the Idaho Press on Jan. 11.
CALDWELL — He is the only player who can legally rent a car.
He is about 5 years older than the average college student. And approximately two years the elder of your average NBA player.
But 28 year old College of Idaho senior Matt Meyers couldn’t care less. Even with daily reminders of his unusual age from his fellow teammates and being C of I's oldest player in more than 30 years, he is proving the old adage true that “age is just a number.”
He is sixth on the team in scoring (8.6 points per game), third in 3-point field goal percentage (47 percent), tied for second in rebounds (5.8 per game) and fifth in steals. It’s all helped the Yotes (17-2 overall, 6-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) vault atop the league standings and as the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
“It’s a cool thing about the NAIA that we have the rules we do that allow second chance opportunities for guys like Matt,” College of Idaho head coach Colby Blaine said. “He got out of his comfort zone to change locations and come to a team where he knew he wasn’t always going to be the focal point. But he wanted to be part of a culture and a high academic standard that C of I has to offer.”
LATE START
Meyers had no intention of still being in school, much less playing collegiate basketball in his late twenties. But then again, he has a history of doing things out of the ordinary.
He really didn’t start playing basketball until the sixth grade. Meyers was already 5-foot-11 in the sixth grade, but was cut from the team. So he really didn’t start competing until the following year.
Yet, the San Marcos, California, native still went on to earn All-Valley League honors at San Marcos High his senior year. It resulted in him playing in a California all-star game against the likes of Milwaukee Bucks’ guard Tony Snell and Toronto Raptors’ superstar Kawhi Leonard.
He graduated the same year as Leonard, who was the 2014 NBA Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs.
While Meyers received several offers from NCAA Division II schools, he decided to stay close to home at a nearby junior college, San Diego Miramar. He started every game but three in his first year there.
However, Meyers didn’t dress the following season.
"GOOFING OFF"
He wasn’t allowed to play due to poor grades. So he ended up leaving for his hometown school of Palomar Community College. But Meyers didn’t play there either.
He redshirted because of transfer rules before dropping out entirely after squandering a year of eligibility by enrolling in a lot of meaningless classes.
“I was an idiot,” Meyers said. “I was just goofing off and not really caring about anything. I thought I’ll probably never go back to college again.”
And for the longest time, Meyers was right.
He spent the next few years working dead-end jobs. Meyers did everything from working as a deli clerk at a grocery store to a cook at a fast food joint.
His life was going nowhere in a hurry.
“I thought I was a failure,” Meyers said. “It was hard because I didn’t want to talk to my parents because I felt like they had the answer I didn’t want to hear. I wanted to figure it out on my own, but I was having trouble because I was seeing all of my friends do so well and thinking they had privileges I didn’t. But I was just making excuses for myself honestly.”
SETTING HIM STRAIGHT
But things turned around when one of his friends mentioned enrolling in the military. Meyers signed up for the Army in 2013. He did his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia.
Meyers was then stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, before being sent overseas to Djibouti, Africa, which is on the east coast and southwest of Somalia.
He didn’t see any combat.
Meyers just unloaded and guarded cargo for the Navy for nine months.
Following three and a half years of service, Meyers chose not to reenlist and returned back home with a brand new perspective on life.
“I felt like a brand new person,” Meyers said. “I credit that experience with getting me back on track. I wouldn’t be here without it.
“The military showed me not to be afraid to ask questions, go for what you want, have integrity, don’t lie and just be a good person. As long as you do that, everything else will fall into place.”
Basketball was one of those things.
DO-OVER
A few months after coming home, Meyers noticed he had put on some unwanted pounds. He was up to 278.
Lifting weights wasn’t working and Meyers hated running, but it just so happened that the assistant coach at his former school was living in the same apartment complex.
So he re-enrolled back at Palomar in the summer of 2017 and met Blaine a few months later at the Junior College Showcase in Los Angeles. Blaine liked what he saw and exchanged contact information with Meyers.
Blaine’s and a bevy of other schools’ interest only increased as the year went on. Meyers averaged 17.6 points on 58-percent shooting from the field and 8.1 rebounds per game to earn All-Pacific Coast Athletic Conference honors.
He signed with C of I immediately after attending its conference tournament semifinal game against Southern Oregon on Feb. 24, 2018.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE
The Yotes were hoping the acquisition of Meyers would offset the loss of Aziz Leeks, a first-team All-American, the CCC Defensive and Player of the Year last season.
It has been so far.
Meyers scored the first six points against Northwest Nazarene in round one of the Mayors’ Cup on Nov. 13. He followed that up with a game-high 14 points against Southern Oregon at home on Dec. 1 before posting 16 points and eight rebounds over Eastern Oregon at home on Dec. 18.
“That’s what Aziz was averaging last year,” Blaine said. “He is one of the best passing bigs I’ve ever coached in my career.
“We knew we were getting back experience at the other four positions, but we didn’t know if our bigs were going to be able to match that. But Matt has come in and done it in a different way. He’s really stepped in and given us a presence at that position we lost. It’s what's put us in the position we’re in.”
Meyers has also used his years of experience to make an impact with the team off the court as well. One particular example involved senior guard Gibson Berryhill.
The former Timberline High product suffered a brain aneurysm over the summer and didn’t know if he was ever going to play again. But thanks to Meyers’ support, Berryhill is one of the biggest contributors off the bench this season.
“It meant a ton,” Berryhill said. “I’m still in contact with just about everybody I’ve played with at C of I, but there is a certain group of guys that have helped and loved me a certain way. Matt falls into that same category. Part of that is because he’s just that kind of guy and will serve that purpose in a lot of people’s lives.”
AN INSPIRATION
It’s all out of love why guys like Blaine, who is just three years older, give Meyers a hard time about his age. And he's heard them all too.
“Grandpa, old man and hey, I think your kids are in the crowd,'” Meyers laughed.
Still, his play is pretty good for a player that is 11 years older than College of Idaho’s youngest player, Jalen Galloway.
But that’s not the thing that resonates most about him with his team.
“One thing I really respect about Matt and the decision he made to keep playing basketball after being in the military for four years is, to me, he’s never concerned himself with where he’s supposed to be,” Berryhill said. “He’s listened to his heart and did what he loved. He’s allowed that to guide his life instead of looking at where societal standards say you should be when you’re 28 or you’re 29 or 30.
“It’s allowed him to open up doors that a lot of people would never get to walk through, and luckily for us, it’s allowed somebody really special to come into our lives.”