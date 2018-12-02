Competing at the same time in two different states Saturday, Thunder Ridge junior Stetson Moss ended the 2018 season on a high note while Idaho Falls senior Zach Erikson extended his season another week.
Running in his second consecutive Nike Cross Nationals appearance at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore., Moss placed 11th in 15:13.1 to lead Northwest finishers Saturday and achieve All-American status again by finishing in the top 20. He was 17th in 15:32.30 last year. The top two teams and top five individuals from eight regional meets, top two teams and top five individuals from California and four at large teams and 10 at large individuals from around the nation competed at NXN.
One state south of NXN, Erikson placed 10th in 15:48.7 at Foot Locker West Regionals at the Mt. San Antonio College course in Walnut, Calif., to grab the last qualifying spot in the championship boys race and advance to Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego. Erikson, a BYU signee who placed 19th at this year's Nike Cross Northwest Regional, is the first eastern Idahoan to qualify for Foot Locker Nationals since 2015 Pocatello graduate Elijah Armstrong and the first District 6 runner to do so since 1999 Bonneville graduate Jed Barta did so his senior year. Foot Locker Nationals takes place Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego. The top 10 boys and top 10 girls finishers from four regional meets — Northeast, South, Midwest and West — will compete there.
Erikson's sophomore teammate Mitchell Athay also competed in the Foot Locker West boys championship race, placing 27th in 16:12.2, as did Sugar-Salem senior Kooper Williams, who was 49th in 16:25.6.
The Post Register will follow-up with Moss and Erikson early this week.