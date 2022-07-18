The 125th season of Utah State’s football program is approaching even more rapidly than normal.
Case in point: The Aggies will hold their first practice of fall camp in less than two weeks because their home and season opener will take place in Week 0. The first practice is typically held in August, but this year it be contested on Friday, July 29.
Before that happens, USU and the other 11 teams in the Mountain West will participate in the league’s annual football media days. The two-day event will start Wednesday morning at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
The Mountain West will release its polls predicting the preseason order of finish for the Mountain and West divisions Wednesday, while the preseason all-conference team will be announced Thursday.
In past years, coaches and select players from each program in the Mountain or West division would meet with the media on the first day, and the other division would take center stage the following day. For the second straight year, all 12 head coaches will address the media on Wednesday, while two athletes from each of the schools will chat with the media on Thursday.
Other key figures who will be on hand for this two-day event are Craig Thompson, Bret Gilliland, Greg Burks and Bill Hancock. Thompson has been the commissioner of the Mountain West ever since the league was founded prior to the 1999-2000 academic year; Burks is the conference’s deputy commissioner; Burks is the MW’s officials coordinator for football; Hancock is the executive director for the College Football Playoff.
In addition to head coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies will be represented by senior quarterback Logan Bonner and senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka. Bonner, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, shattered single-season program records in passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36) for the Aggies a year ago, while Motu’apuaka contributed with 26 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, and 2.5 loss.
Video clips, photos and social media posts from MW media days can be found on all four social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube — of USU’s athletics departments.
Here are the players and head coaches from the other 11 Mountain West teams that will be in The Silver State the next two days:
Air Force: The Falcons will be represented by senior running back Brad Roberts and senior linebacker TD Blackmon. Air Force is coached by Troy Calhoun, who is entering his 16th season at the helm of his alma mater. The Falcons went 10-3 a year ago and finished in a tie with USU for first place in the final Mountain Division standings (6-2). The Aggies won the tiebreaker based on their head-to-head triumph over the Falcons.
Boise State: The Broncos will be represented by senior offensive lineman John Ojukwu and senior defensive tackle Scott Matlock. Boise State is coached by Andy Avalos, who is in his second season at the Bronco helm. BSU went 7-5 a year ago, including 5-3 in conference action.
Colorado State: The Rams will be represented by senior running back A’Jon Vivens and senior defensive lineman Devin Phillips The Rams are coached by Jay Norvell, who is entering his first season in charge of the program. Norvell was Nevada’s head coach from 2017-21. CSU went 3-9 a year ago, including 2-6 in conference action.
New Mexico: The Lobos will be represented by senior safety Jerrick Reed II and sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong. New Mexico is coached by Danny Gonzales, and the former UNM assistant is entering his third season at the helm. The Lobos went 3-9 a year ago, including 1-7 in league action.
Wyoming: The Cowboys will be represented by junior tailback Titus Swen and sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs. Wyoming is coached by Craig Bohl, who is entering his ninth season at the helm. The Cowboys went 7-6 a year ago, including 2-6 in conference action.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs will be represented by senior quarterback Jake Haener and senior safety Evan Williams. Fresno State is coached by Jeff Telford, who is entering his first season of his second stint in charge of the program. Telford was also FSU’s head coach from 2017-19. The Bulldogs went 10-3 a year ago, including 6-2 in league play.
Hawaii: The Warriors will be represented by senior O-lineman Micah Vanterpool and senior linebacker Penei Pavihi. Hawaii is coached by Timmy Chang, who is in his first season in charge of his alma mater. The Warriors went 6-7 a year ago, including 3-5 in league action.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack will be represented by senior running backs Toa Taua and Devonte Lee . Nevada is coached by Ken Wilson, who is in his first season at the helm of the program. Wilson also coached at Nevada from 1989-98 and 2004-12. The Wolf Pack went 8-5 a year ago, including 5-3 in conference play.
San Diego State: The Aztecs will be represented by senior tailback Chance Bell and senior linebacker Caden McDonald. SDSU is coached by Brady Hoke, who is entering his third season at the helm. The Aztecs won the West Division title a year ago and went 12-2 overall, including 7-1 in conference play.
San Jose State: The Spartans will be represented by junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro — a standout at Hawaii last season — and senior linebacker Kyle Harmon. SJSU is coached by Brent Brennan, who is entering his sixth season in charge of the program. The Spartans went 5-7 a year ago, including 3-5 in league play.
UNLV: The Rebels will be represented by senior linebacker Austin Ajiake and junior receiver Kyle Williams. UNLV is coached by Marcus Arroyo, who is entering his third season at the helm. The Rebels went 2-10 a year ago, including 2-6 in conference action.
BONNER UP FOR AWARD
Bonner, along with three other Mountain West players, has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List. This award is presented annually to the nation’s top college football player.
In addition to Bonner, other athletes from the conference on the Maxwell watch list are FSU’s Haener, AFA’s Roberts and BSU tailback George Holani. They are four of 85 players on this list.
WEBER STATE GAME
USU’s home game against Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 10, is slated to start at 5 p.m.