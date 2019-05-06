Bucks lead series 3-1 after 113-101 win
BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night and move Milwaukee within one win from its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.
“Giannis, it’s hard to find the words (for) what he does for our team, both ends of the court,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s special, but he’s very hungry. He wants more, and he’s playing that way.”
The Bucks have won three straight since losing the opener of the best-of-seven series at home and can eliminate the Celtics in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. They have not reached the East finals since the ‘01 team of Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson fell to Philadelphia’s Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo in seven games.
Boston beat Milwaukee in seven games in the first round last year and went on to lose to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in seven games in last year’s conference finals. They will have to win three straight — two of them on the road — to return.
“It takes a lot of mental fortitude, it takes a lot of mental toughness, and it reveals a lot,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
One game after Antetokounmpo was two assists shy of a triple-double, he scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away.
Reserves George Hill, who scored 15 points, and Pat Connaughton, who had nine points and 10 rebounds, again led the Bucks bench, which outscored Boston’s 32-7.
“Yeah that was killer,” Stevens said. “Their bench comes in, they’ve had no dropoff. Connaughton’s been excellent. George Hill’s been absolutely tremendous.”
In what might be his last home game for the Celtics, Kyrie Irving scored 23 points with 10 assists. But he was 7 for 22 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range; after leading all scorers with 26 points in Boston’s Game 1 blowout, he has made 19 of 62 shots and just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
Irving, who can become a free agent this summer, left the court to a lone fan shouting at him, “Don’t leave!”
Boston led by as many as 11 points before Connaughton made a long 3 at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 30-22. With about five minutes left in the second, the Bucks scored eight straight points to tie it.
Boston led 67-65 before Milwaukee scored 13 of the next 14 points — seven of them by Hill — to open a double-digit lead. The Bucks made it 12 points early in the fourth.
Harden scores 41 as Rockets outlast Warriors 126-121 in OT
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden made a 3-pointer to finish off the Golden State Warriors in overtime.
Eric Gordon helped the Rockets get to that point with the best playoff performance of his career.
Harden scored 41 points, and Houston outlasted the Warriors 126-121 on Saturday night to cut the deficit in the Western Conference semifinals to 2-1.
A layup by P.J. Tucker put Houston up by three with about 2 minutes left and the Warriors missed shots on their next two possessions. That set up the 3-pointer by Harden with 49 seconds left that made it 124-118.
Kevin Durant made three free throws after that, but Harden added a layup to stretch the lead. Stephen Curry, who dislocated a finger in Game 2, missed a wide-open layup and Harden grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.
Gordon added a playoff career-high 30 points with a playoff-best seven 3-pointers.
“It’s all about bringing something to the table, offensively, defensively every single night to give yourself a chance to win,” he said.
Durant said Gordon was “very important” to Houston’s win.
“He kept them afloat for a while,” he said.
The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant and late surge by the Warriors to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.
Game 4 is Monday night in Houston.
Harden led the team despite recovering from injuries to both eyes he sustained in Game 2 when he was hit in the face by Draymond Green. He said they didn’t bother him on Saturday, but both eyes remained bloody red in spots.
“That’s James. That’s what he does,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.
Curry finished with 17 points on 7-for-23 shooting after missing two layups in overtime. He wouldn’t say if his injury was limiting him on Saturday night.
“I’ve just got to make those,” he said. “If I’m out there playing, I’ve got to produce and it just didn’t happen tonight.”
Green added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Houston was clinging to a one-point lead when Iguodala’s 3-pointer put Golden State up 112-110 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth. Harden made two free throws a few seconds after that to tie it and Durant missed a jump shot on the other end to give Houston a chance to win it in regulation.
Chris Paul was in the lane when Klay Thompson forced a jump ball. Harden got the ball but didn’t have time to get a shot off before the buzzer.
The Warriors used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to take a 94-93 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. Durant was unstoppable in that stretch, scoring all 10 of Golden State’s points to start the fourth.