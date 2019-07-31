For the third consecutive year, Firth’s Kurtis Downs is competing at X Games Minneapolis.
A 2010 Firth High School graduate and a member of Nitro Circus Live, Downs competes Friday evening in BMX Big Air. Pocatello native Colton Satterfield, who placed eighth last year and won BMX Big Air at X Games Austin in 2014 and 2015, is also competing in the event. Downs placed third in BMX Big Air at X Games Minneapolis in 2017, his first year competing there. He crashed at last year’s X Games and was unable to compete in the finals.
BMX Big Air takes place at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time Friday. It will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-9:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
Coming up locally
The annual Great Snake Triathlon takes place Saturday morning. Start times are 7:30 a.m. for the Olympic distance and 8:30 a.m. for the sprint distance. Both distances begin on the west side of the Snake River and north of Pancheri Road.
The annual Choose Respect 5k is 10 a.m. Saturday at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot. Proceeds benefit the Bingham Crisis Center. Also in Bingham County, the Firth Lil Buckaroo Rodeo 5k is 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Firth. The race begins and ends at Firth High School.
Team USA Update
Team USA ended the 18th FINA World Championships atop the medal count with 27 total medals thanks to claiming 13 medals and three world records in the final three days in Gwangju, South Korea. The U.S. also won three medals in the open water events.
Caeleb Dressel became the first male swimmer to ever win eight medals (including six golds) at a world championships. Additionally, he broke Michael Phelps’s 100 fly world record from 2009 with his 49.50 in the semifinals and became the first swimmer in history to win the 50 and 100 free in consecutive world championships. Saturday was arguably most impressive as he won the 50 free and 100 fly 35 minutes apart. Simone Manuel also etched her name in the record books with seven total medals (four gold), giving her the most medals of any woman ever at the world championships. Manuel won the 100 free from lane one, breaking her own American record with a time of 52.04 and becoming the second woman to win two world titles in the event. She was also part of the women’s 100 medley relay team with Kelsi Dahlia, Lilly King and Regan Smith which won Sunday’s finals in a world record 3:50.40.
Teenager Smith had quite the meet, breaking Missy Franklin’s world record from 2012 with a 2:03.35 in the 200 backstroke semifinals on Friday, winning Saturday’s finals in 2:03.69 and leading off the world record 100 medley relay with a 100 back world record time of 57.57. Katie Ledecky, who did not compete in the 1,500 free and 200 free due to illness, returned to competition on the final two days despite still not feeling well. She contributed to the U.S. women’s second-place finish in the 800 free relay on Friday and gutted out a win Saturday in the 800 free in 8:13.58, pushing past Italy’s Simona Quadarella in the final 50 meters. It is her fourth world title in the event, of which she owns 24 of the 25 fastest times of all time. King won three golds, including defending her titles in the 100 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke.
Three-time Olympian and seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer shared on Tuesday that she is retiring from competitive swimming after Friday’s 100 fly at the national championships. Vollmer, who has two sons younger than five, made the 2004 Olympic team as a teenager and was part of the winning 200 free relay team, won the 100 fly and broke the world record at London 2012 and won a medal of each color at Rio 2016.
The USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships ended Sunday in Des Moines. Among the Sunday accomplishments were Dalilah Muhammad’s world record 52.20 to win the women’s 400 meters, Noah Lyles’s win in the men’s 200 in 19.78 and Emma Coburn’s eighth 3k steeplechase national title (9:25.63). Earlier in the four day meet, Sam Kendricks cleared an American record 19 feet, 10.5 inches to win men’s pole vault, Allyson Felix made her ninth world championship team upon placing sixth in the women’s 400 finals to put her in the relay pool, Shelby Houlihan won the 1,500 and was one of four women to break 4:04 in the final, Christian Coleman won his first national title in the men’s 100 and Brittney Reese won her eighth women’s long jump national title.
Through five days of competition, Team USA leads the medal count at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, with 78 total medals including 33 gold. Competition continues through August 11.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team begins its World Cup victory tour Saturday with a match versus Ireland at the Rose Bowl. It is one of two matches scheduled for August, with the other being August 29 versus Portugal in Philadelphia.