Firth’s Kurtis Downs concluded his third consecutive X Games Minneapolis appearance with a sixth place finish.
The 2010 Firth High School graduate and member of Nitro Circus Live placed sixth in last Friday’s BMX Big Air with a best score of 79 out of four runs. He received that score in his third run to put him in fifth place, but could not better it in his final run. Pocatello native Colton Satterfield, BMX Big Air champion at X Games Austin in 2014 and 2015, was seventh with a best score of 78.33. Satterfield completed three of his four runs. Downs placed third in BMX Big Air at X Games Minneapolis in 2017, his first year competing there, and crashed last year before the finals.
Team USA Update
The U.S. women’s volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday upon defeating Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in group play of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament over the weekend in Louisiana. They are the sixth U.S. team to qualify for 2020.
Team USA leads the medal count at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with 169 total medals (67 gold) through Wednesday evening. Competition continues through Sunday.
Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak are pursuing a sixth national all-around title this weekend at the U.S. championships, which begin today in Kansas City. One U.S. woman, Clara Schroth Lomady, has won six national all-around titles (1945, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952). Mikulak enters this weekend having most recently taken second at the American Cup behind Yul Molduaer, who concluded his college gymnastics career this spring at the University of Oklahoma.
Sara Hall shared this week that she will be competing in both the Berlin Marathon and New York City Marathon, which are 36 days apart. Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon winner and two-time Olympian, and 2016 Olympian Jared Ward also confirmed they will compete in New York as has Daniel Romanchuk, defending men’s wheelchair division champion who won at 20 years old last year and has since won two marathons and a half marathon.