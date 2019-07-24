Rexburg's Chari Hawkins has been using the hashtag #roadtodoha in several of her Instagram posts since late 2018.
The next step toward Doha, which is where the IAAF World Athletics Championships take place in September, is this weekend at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines. It is the 2010 Madison graduate's first meet since she placed 18th in heptathlon with 5,972 points in May at the 45th Hypomeeting in Götzis, Austria, which drew heptathletes from 22 nations.
Hawkins enters this weekend with the fifth best score (6,137) among accepted heptathlon entries. Heptathlon begins Saturday with 100 hurdles and concludes Sunday with the 800. The top three placers from each event final will represent the U.S. in Doha.
Coming up locally
The annual Idaho Falls Marathon, half marathon, 5k and kids run is Saturday at Snake River Landing. Start times are as follows: 5:30 a.m. for the marathon, 6:45 a.m. for the half marathon and 8 a.m. for the 5k.
Team USA Update
Tuesday marked one year until the 2020 Summer Olympics begin in Tokyo, and there are plenty of Olympic sports going on over the next few weeks.
The U.S. men's foil fencing team won its first ever world championship gold Tuesday at the FIE World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The gold comes after earning silver in 2013, 2017 and 2018.
Simone Biles won senior all-around gold at the U.S. Classic on Saturday in Louisville, Ky., with a score of 60 and also won gold on vault and floor and bronze on beam. Biles has now won all-around gold at 19 consecutive competitions. Riley McCusker, who took second in all-around, is representing the U.S. this week at the Pan Am Games with Leanne Wong, Aleah Finnegan, Kara Eaker and Morgan Hurd. The Pan Am Games began Wednesday in Lima, Peru, and continue through Aug. 11.
After placing second in the 400 freestyle on Sunday at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Katie Ledecky withdrew from Tuesday's 1,500 freestyle finals and prelims for the 200 freestyle. Lindsey Mintenko, managing director of USA Swimming's national team, said in a statement that Ledecky has not been feeling well since arriving to South Korea. An official diagnosis has not been made, and she was in the pool for an abbreviated amount of time on Wednesday. She is scheduled to compete in the 4x200 freestyle relay today and the 800 freestyle on Friday. The U.S. has eight total medals as of Wednesday morning, including three gold. On Monday, Caeleb Dressel became the first U.S. man to win the 50 fly at worlds, doing so in an American record time of 22.37, and he was also a member of the winning men's 400 free relay team on Sunday. Lilly King defended her 100 breaststroke title Tuesday in 1:04.93, pushing past Russia's Yuliya Efimova in the last five meters. Arguably the biggest story from worlds came Wednesday when Hungary teenager Kristof Milak won the men's 200 fly in 1:50.73, winning by a three-second margin and breaking Michael Phelps' world record of 1:5 from 2009. Milak and Phelps are the only swimmers to have broken 1:52 for the event.