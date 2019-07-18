Challis's Kade Bruno is currently in the top 20 in the averages of two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo and it is enough to put him back into the all-around cowboy standings.
Through Thursday morning's performances, Bruno is sixth in the all-around cowboy standings with 585 points. Bruno was one of two cowboys to receive a score in Thursday morning's bull riding performance, receiving a 71 for his ride to tie him with fellow Idahoan Miles Johnson of Hamer for 16th in the average through Thursday evening's performances. Bruno is also tied for eighth in the saddle bronc average with 75 points.
Idaho state all-around cowboy Cooper Cooke of Teton is still in contention for a national championship buckle, leading the bareback average with 152 points through Thursday evening's performance. He has a two-point margin over Keenan Hayes of Hayden, Colo.
Idaho state all-around cowgirl Breanna Jenkins of Rexburg had a big Thursday evening performance in reined cow horse to move her up into a tie for 10th in the average with 573 points. Newdale's Abby Ricks was eighth in Thursday morning's pole bending performance to put her in 18th in the average through the Thursday evening performances with a combined time of 42.279 seconds.
Menan's Ryland Lufkin is just outside the top 20 in the barrel racing average, sitting in 22nd with a combined time of 36.055 through Thursday evening's performances. Ririe's Halley Guthrie was fifth in the Thursday evening goat tying performance with a time of 7.93 seconds.
Idaho made a big jump in the boys team standings to second place with 3,485 points through Thursday morning's performances. Idaho is 11th in the girls team standings with 1,246 points and is third in the combined team standings behind Utah and Texas, respectively, with 4,731 points through Thursday morning's performances. Texas leads the boys team standings with 3,680 points while Utah leads the girls team standings with 3,665 points.
Thursday evening performance results from girls cutting and team roping were not posted by Post Register deadline.