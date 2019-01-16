Every No. 1 ranked team retained its spot in the latest girls basketball state media poll released Wednesday.
Four of the No. 1 ranked teams were unanimous--Mountain View in 5A, Century in 4A, Soda Springs in 2A and Prairie in 1A Division I. They are all undefeated.
Three District 6 teams--Bonneville, Blackfoot, Sugar-Salem and Ririe--held on to their spots from last week's poll. Bonneville, which moved to 18-0 with Tuesday's win over District 93 rival Hillcrest, is No. 2 in 4A while Blackfoot, which moved to 15-2 with Tuesday's win over Skyline, is in the No. 5 spot again in 4A.
Sugar-Salem and Ririe, which had wins over Firth and South Fremont, respectively, on Tuesday, remained No. 3 in 3A and 2A. West Jefferson, which fell to Ririe 45-13 last week in a game without its leading scorer Jordi Holdaway, went from a tie for No. 4 to a tie for No. 5 in 2A. Firth was among teams receiving votes in 2A while Snake River was among teams receiving votes in 3A.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 7 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Jan. 15, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (10) 17-0 50 1
2. Lake City 16-2 39 2
3. Timberline 13-4 23 3
4. Eagle 14-3 20 4
5. Boise 13-4 18 5
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (10) 19-0 50 1
2. Bonneville 18-0 39 2
3. Middleton 15-2 28 3
4. Bishop Kelly 13-3 22 4
5. Blackfoot 15-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (7) 15-2 45 1
2. Parma (2) 17-1 39 2
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 17-2 36 3
4. Bonners Ferry 13-4 17 4
5. Gooding 12-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (10) 16-0 50 1
2. Melba 16-1 35 2
3. Ririe 14-4 32 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 15-2 19 T-4
T-5. West Jefferson 13-4 5 T-4
T-5. Malad 12-6 5 -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 3, Firth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (10) 15-0 50 1
2. Shoshone 15-1 38 2
3. Lapwai 13-4 32 3
4. Riverstone 12-2 12 -
T-5. Troy 10-4 8 5
T-5. Rimrock 14-2 8 4
Others receiving votes: Genesee 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (7) 17-1 47 1
2. Carey (2) 13-1 40 2
3. Kendrick 13-3 18 4
4. Salmon River 12-2 13 -
5. Rockland 13-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep (1) 11, Dietrich 8, Nezperce 1
This week’s voters:
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman