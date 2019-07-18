Chih-Ting Wang is still learning English, but the Idaho Falls Chukars’ lefty reliever already has the interview skills of a Major League veteran.
Through translator Charlie Huang, Wang talked about “the process” and “executing the game plan.”
The second-year pro out of Taiwan is in his first season with the Chukars, but he’s already proving he’s picked up more than just the lingo.
“Last year I had too many walks,” Wang said through Huang. “This year (the goal is to be) aggressive and attack the strike zone.”
Last season at age 19, Wang pitched in the Arizona League and finished with a 4.95 earned run average while walking 22 batters in 40 innings.
With the exception of a rough outing in Wednesday’s loss to Orem in which Wang gave up three runs in two innings to take his first loss, the lefty has been nearly perfect in his role for the Chukars out of the bullpen. He picked up wins in his first three appearances, and did not allow an earned run through his first five games. His ERA jumped from 1.76 to 3.12 after the Orem game, but, as Wang would probably say, that’s all part of the process.
Wang started playing baseball at age 13 in Taiwan, and it didn’t take long to get noticed. He pitched in the 2017 Under-18 World Cup for Team Taiwan, and according the Baseball America, showcased a fastball that reached 89 mph.
He became the Royals’ first Taiwanese amateur signee in 2017.
Wang and Huang have been nearly inseparable ever since. Wang was assigned to the Arizona League last year to start his pro career. It was his first time in the United States, so there were plenty of adjustments. Wang had an English tutor and Huang worked to be the bridge between the young pitcher and the organization and coaches.
“I try to be his mentor,” Huang said. “I have to build a trust with him.”
Wang is now comfortable enough to order meals and play video games with his teammates, Huang said.
On the field, the stakes are a little higher.
“He can tell by emotion,” Huang said, noting any tense mound visits. “He’s smart. He can tell what the situation is. Communication in the field is not a big problem.”
Translating can be an art form, and it takes time to get coaches, teammates and the player all on the same page.
“I’m not his coach,” Huang said. “The coach told me a lot of things they want him to do … the first month here, everything is different for me too. He made an adjustment very quick.”
Wang said one of the main adjustments is getting used to a regimen. That includes workouts, training and a set schedule nearly every day.
“In Taiwan, he can do everything he wants (depending) how he feels,” Huang said.
His goal this season with the Chukars is to continue to work on his command and get his ERA back below 2.00. So far, all of his numbers are trending up from last season, including averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
“I just want to keep competing,” Wang said.
Spoken like a pro.