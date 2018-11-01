Hey, everyone.
Luke ~ Spooky Boo ~ O’Roark here at the Post Register.
Hope you’re enjoying your Halloween hangover (can never eat too many Almond Joys, ya know).
Nothing quite like fighting the Halloween Hangover by reading this column.
“As the kids say these days “LOL”. I love reading you guess wrong and make yourself look like an idiot—”
—Halloween has always been a double-edged sword for me (shockingly, eating two pounds of candy is not good for diabetics).
It’s getting cold. Things are gettin’ spooky (if you’re 6-foot tall and dressed up as Michael Myers Wednesday, we’re gonna fight). Football season is coming to a climax.
“OooOOOOoooOOOOooH”
But, if I’m being completely honest (I mean, I’m always honest, I just can’t think of a nuanced, creative way to write these next few words), I also like this time of year because ... things are ending. The year is ending. Football is ending. The world is (probably) ending.
“Wait, what—”
—As actor, writer, comedian, musician, Donald Glover (aka Mr. Do-It-All) once said (and I’m paraphrasing): “things” need an ending.
It’s good for “things” to end.
It’s how progress happens.
Endings allow reflection and understanding. Endings allow us to be appreciative. Endings allow “things” to grow.
Football — please don’t shoot me for saying this — needs to end. To be frank, I’m glad it’s ending.
“You’re nuts, Luke. That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. 20 weeks of football builds boys into men! Hell, the world would be better with year-round football.”
When things end, it allows us to move forward.
O.K., if your football team is playing this week: congrats, you’ve made it. You’ve done the good job.
But football — like anything — needs an ending. And I would make an argument to make it end quicker.
“Better football” isn’t “more football.”
Listen, despite all the evidence to contrary, I like football. It’s heavily intertwined in my lineage. My dad, Larry, played football for the USFL back in the early 80s. He coached in the Arena Football League (sidebar: he always tries to flex on people by wearing his AFL championship ring, though no one really cares). My brothers played football, too.
But I also like ... uh, lemme think .... Almond Joys (I always have a way of coming full circle).
But I can’t eat Almond Joys forever. A couple are good, but after a while I’m sick of those damn things. It’s unsustainable to eat 1,213,089 Almond Joys.
“So, Luke, if I eat 1,213,088 Almond Joys, are you saying I’ll be fine?”
And just how it’s unsustainable to end Almond Joys for three hours every week for three, four months, it’s unsustainable for football to keep going this late in the year. As I said last week: we’re tired, man.
And that exhaustion stems from how exhausting this sport can be. I’m exhausted from being exhaustively worried about where the sport is heading.
As a society, there’s plenty we can do to holistically change the sport we care about. I mean, look at Maryland University football. It most likely won’t be the last time we hear something.
You could tie this idea of “ending football quicker” into ideas like: fewer playoff games, shorter pregame ceremonies, shorter quarters, fewer all-conference lists, fewer games in general, fewer teams, etc.
Regarding the sport, there’s plenty of positive ideas we could implement and throw out into the public sphere.
But like everything, this column needs to end.
The Miners have come alive late in the season, winning three of their previous four games.
Despite some low numbers — numbers in the teens — Mackay has proven doubters wrong during its first playoff appearance since 2014.
But now, Mackay has to play No. 1 Carey on the road. I, unfortunately, just don’t see a Mackay win happening.
Carey 46, Mackay 20
West Jefferson at North Fremont, 6 p.m. Friday
These two teams met earlier this season with North Fremont winning handily.
Despite a similar outcome, I think West Jefferson — coming off a hectic win over Aberdeen — plays tough.
North Fremont 33, West Jefferson 14
Middleton at Hillcrest, 7 p.m. Friday
4A is just a mess, which also makes it kind of fun.
Picking the best team out of District 3 is like trying to pick the best Pokemon to use (hint: it’s basically impossible. There’s now 720 Pokemon to choose from) or the best ice cream flavor (hint: it’s mint chocolate chip but you didn’t hear that from me).
Over here in District 6, though, Hillcrest has etched itself as the best in the area thanks to a punishing running game.
The Knights have scored 40 or more points in four-straight games. But things are going to get tougher from here on out.
Hillcrest 35, Middleton 21
Skyline at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m. Friday
Well, well, well if it isn’t another Skyline-Bishop Kelly matchup.
The Grizzlies have won the previous two against the Knights, but this year I think it’s different. Skyline’s offensive line isn’t as strong as it was in years prior. The Grizzlies have scrapped by in the previous four games.
I think Bishop Kelly wins at home.
Bishop Kelly 42, Skyline 22
Idaho Falls at Vallivue, 7 p.m. Friday
Idaho Falls has caught some fire as of late, winning five in-a-row.
Running back Cameron Conrad has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this fall — putting himself in the “Player of the Year” conversation.
But Vallivue has its own secret weapon: junior quarterback Lan Larison.
Larison has thrown for 1,305 yards for 15 touchdowns and three interceptions on 81 completions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 1,888 yards and 21 touchdowns on 184 attempts.
The two will duke it out, with a slight advantage to the hometown squad that’s scored 50-plus points in back-to-back weeks.
Vallivue 41, Idaho Falls 28
Madison at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. Friday
Madison hasn’t gotten out of the quarterfinal round since 2015.
I’m afraid the Bobcats will have to wait another year. Their season ends Friday at the biggest school in the state.
Rocky Mountain 38, Madison 21
Marsh Valley vs. Sugar-Salem, 8:15 p.m. Friday at Holt Arena
The late game at Holt features two teams that played Sept. 14. Sugar-Salem won 21-14.
While both teams are coming off a bye week, and Marsh Valley is playing its best football in almost a decade, I like the Diggers in this one.
They won’t score 79 points like they did against Parma in their last game, but a talented Sugar-Salem team moves on in a stacked 3A playoffs.
Sugar-Salem 28, Marsh Valley 15
South Fremont at Timberlake, 2 p.m. Saturday
The final game on the docket is a tough one to gauge.
South Fremont looked good last Thursday against Weiser, and Timberlake has lost to two 4A schools AND a 2A team in the same season.
But, traveling up north can be tough. The weather is also going to be gross. Oh, what, high-40s and rain doesn’t sound appealing to you?
I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say.... Timberlake.
Timberlake 34, South Fremont 28