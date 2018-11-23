Thunder Ridge boys soccer sent a message early during its inaugural season: the Titans are a program to watch for years to come.
The new 5A school reached the state tournament during its first season ever, finishing the fall with a record of 10-6-1.
Thunder Ridge beat Madison and Highland during the 5A District 5-6 tournament to reach the state tournament in early October, eventually going two-and-out at state.
It also tied Hillcrest — the 4A state runner-up — 1-1 during the beginning of the season.
For its successful first season, Corey Toldson is the Post Register’s All-Area Boys Coach of the Year.
“The first year was a whirlwind,” Toldson said. “Bring together two programs — Bonneville and Hillcrest, which had two styles of plays and two different cultures — definitely brought challenges but also huge rewards.”
Tasked with combining players from Hillcrest and Bonneville during a short off season (all while becoming acclimated with the area), Toldson provided thoughtful, balanced coaching and trust for the youthful, first-year Titans.
Thunder Ridge will graduate three seniors, as no other District 6 school has sent a soccer team to state in its first year until this year.
“To do what she did, with a new school and new program, was really impressive,” said Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis, who was also considered for All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.