First team
Frankie Garcia, sophomore forward, Blackfoot: Created multiple opportunities for Blackfoot, which was a win away from reaching its third-straight state tournnament this fall. Though scoring less goals than a year ago, Garcia was known as the Broncos’ “workhorse” and a player that drew other team’s attention. "He was a kid who a lot opportunities. His movement off the ball, it helped open up a hole for his teammates," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Hunter Clay, senior forward, Madison: Helped Madison’s offense score 56 goals this fall en route to an 11-6-1 record. Clay was the only Madison played named to this year’s High Country Conference first team boys soccer list.
Kyle Fogg, senior forward, Idaho Falls: Fogg helped Idaho Falls clinch the No. 2 seed in this year’s 4A District 6 tournament with a record of 9-3-5. Idaho Falls’ only losses of the season came from Blackfoot, twice, and Thunder Ridge. Survived a car accident late in the season. “He was the heart and soul of our midfield and attack. The experience he had was invaluable. He was the first to practice, last to leave type of player," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
Jordan Dayley, junior forward, Sugar-Salem: Was a key cog during the Diggers' consolation championship team. Dayley helped Sugar-Salem to a 18-2-1 record, including a 1-1 tie with 5A Rigby. He also had a hat trick against Aberdeen on September 14.
Brad Cook, senior midfielder, Blackfoot: A main member of a Blackfoot team that won five of its last eight games, Cook switched roles midway through the season to help the Broncos finish 10-6-2. “He kept kicking our butt. We couldn’t stop that kid. He was their to-go senior this year," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
Mac Bingham, senior midfielder, Rigby: A member of a Rigby team that clinched its first state tournament berth ever, Bingham helped the Trojans to a 7-9-3 season. “Just a good solid player. At midfield, you got to have eyes on the back and sides of your head, and he has that. I really liked Mac Bingham," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
Jerry Lopez, junior midfielder, Thunder Ridge: Helped Thunder Ridge reach its first state playoff berth during its inaugural season. Almost scored on a header against Borah during the 5A opening round, as he helped the Titans score 42 goals in 17 matches. "He is a highly skilled player that has an extreme love for the game, and the intentions of playing DI. Year-round soccer player, who is great with his feet," Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said.
Caleb Speirs, senior midfielder/defender, Hillcrest: A fex midfielder and defender, Speirs was known for having natural instincts and an ability to hold the Knights’ back line intact. Speirs and the Knights held their opponents to 13 goals in 21 matches. Five of those goals came in two matches (against Idaho Falls and Caldwell). He also played through a partial meniscus tear. "He was our holding mid, as our defense was our strong point this year. ... He was a team captain and a hard worker. You could always count on him," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said.
Conner Johnson, junior defender, Idaho Falls: A big-bodied defender that was acknowledged by local coaches for his solid positioning and ability to attack the ball. Helped the Tigers shut out four teams this previous fall. "I worried about that back line. He's a big body in that back line. It’s not just about his position. He's getting to the ball first. He understands the game." Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Santiago Covarrubias, senior defender, Skyline: Known as a tenacious defender for the Grizzlies, Covarrubias was recognized by multiple coaches and the 4A District 6 all-conference list. “Tenacious. Flat out hard worker. I watched him against other teams and he consistently shows up. Regardless of the scores, or the situation," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
Jason Rogel, junior goalkeeper, Thunder Ridge: During Thunder Ridge's inaugural season, Rogel helped the Titans shut out three different squads — including Idaho Falls, Bonneville twice and Madison twice. One of those shutouts was during the 5A District 6 tournament, when the Titans upset the Bobcats 1-0. Rogel received first-team all-conference honors for his efforts. "Jason was a backbone for our team. Jason is naturally talented athlete, as he's just very good at what he does. Quick feet, good hands, fast reaction," Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said.
Second team
Forwards: Bo Linchenko, Hillcrest; Jameson Lee, Idaho Falls; Dimitri Fried-Ochoa, Idaho Falls; Isaac Bunce, Shelley; Spencer Dayley, Sugar-Salem, Alexis Ayon, Madison, Austin Hoopes, Thunder Ridge
Midfielders: Evan Williams, Thunder Ridge; Jose Martinez, Hillcrest; Ethan Thompson, Rigby; Junior Soto, Idaho Falls; Scott Galbraith, Sugar-Salem, Jaxon Keller, Hillcrest; Emmanuel Garcia, Thunder Ridge
Defenders: Sabian Fandoval, Thunder Ridge; Josh Taylor, Sugar-Salem; Luke Terry, Sugar-Salem
Goalkeepers: Nick Quezada, Blackfoot; Tyler Meng, Rigby; Kaden Hales, Bonneville; Tyler Stauffner, Hillcrest