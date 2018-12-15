First team
Berenice Chavez, sr. forward, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Kip Archibald confirmed that the 2018 5A/4A High Country Conference Player of the Year's 32 goals are the most made in a single season by a Skyline girl in his 11 seasons as head coach. Archibald said it has been a long time since he's had a player like Chavez, who also had five assists this season and possessed outstanding field vision, footwork and the ability to score from any distance.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She was the No. 1 playmaker on their team. She has really good ball control, some of the best I've seen in the area. She's just able to take people on one on one and get around them." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Marie Bortne, jr. forward, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Part of an organized, balanced Bonneville attack, Bortne was a composed player Bonneville head coach Amy Feik said was never rattled. Bortne took Bonneville's penalty kicks and tied for first with teammates Jessie Myers and Alissa Andrus in most goal scored (nine) and had six assists this season.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She had some killer shots from outside the box. She scored on us once or twice and had just fantastic footwork. She was able to maintain a high level of play for her team." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Jessie Myers, sr. forward/midfielder
THE PLAYER: Myers was one of three Bees to score nine goals this season and also had four assists. Head coach Amy Feik said Myers was 'goal hungry' this season after missing her junior season due to a torn ACL.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She was up there for the most shots every game. She was going for it every time, creating every opportunity possible." -Bonneville coach Amy Feik.
Sydney Thueson, sr. midfielder, Madison
THE PLAYER: Thueson's 14 goals and 19 assists were exactly double last year's goals (seven) and more than double last year's assists (eight). Madison head coach Jaymon Birch credited that to the senior captain and her teammates being willing to make the extra pass this season. Birch said Madison's lone senior spent hours kicking goals at the park, and that effort showed.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She's always a huge threat. She's one that distributes the ball beautifully. She's hard to shut down sometimes." -Bonneville coach Amy Feik.
Brett Behrend, sr. midfielder, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Behrend was the main focus of every team that played Hillcrest this fall. A center midfielder, Behrend led the Knights in scoring with nine goals and brought leadership to team where she was one of four returning varsity players on a 13-member roster.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Brett really killed us. She did really well taking opportunities to shoot and distribute." -Idaho Falls coach Erika Lin.
Magan Habst, sr. midfielder, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Speed and accuracy are two traits area coaches highly commended in the senior captain. Bonneville head coach Amy Feik said few players could keep up with Habst, who had six goals and five assists and also played defender. She was also known for her long throw ins.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She was able to throw the ball into the box so it was almost like a corner kick. She was a big playmaker for them and a big threat for us to try to contain when we played them." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Sydnie Clark, sr. defender, Skyline
THE PLAYER: A four-year varsity player and vocal leader on a team that constantly communicated, Clark had great speed and is a player head coach Kip Archibald said "truly loves the game" and "never quits." She had three goals and an assist this fall.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She closes space very quickly. She's a smart defender. Very rarely do you see her go out of position. She commands that back line very well." -Rigby coach Marciano Perez.
Sidney Lance, jr. defender, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Lance stood out for Thunder Ridge in its inaugural season. Described as a smart defender who cleared balls well, Lance was an accurate shooter whose leadership was noticed and highly commended by local coaches.
COACH'S QUOTE: "I believe she was also Thunder Ridge's leading goal scorer as a defender. You knew they could count on her. She was very accurate with free kicks." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Sydney Monk, jr. defender, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: One of Hillcrest's captains, Monk was known for her strength and speed in the Knights' back line. Hillcrest head coach Danielle Francis said she could be counted on to get the ball if a teammate got beat and she could also join the offensive attack when needed, getting six goals and one assist this fall.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Her speed and her ability to read the field as the players are coming at her, she's tough to beat. She's got some speed with her and some basic instincts to be able to read things before they get there. She's a really good defender." -Skyline coach Kip Archibald.
Julia Williams, jr. defender, Madison
THE PLAYER: Madison's center defender also joined the offensive attack when needed, ending the season with seven goals and four assists. At the 5A state tournament, she scored twice in the final two minutes of full time to force the first of two overtimes versus Timberline on day one and knocked in a decisive penalty kick on day two in a win over Borah to send the Bobcats to the consolation final.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Julia mostly played wing in previous seasons, but we needed a new center defender and she has great skill and technique. She is a great player." -Madison coach Jaymon Birch.
Marie Eldhuset, jr. goalkeeper, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Eldhuset made a lasting impression this season for the Knights. A foreign exchange student from Norway with noticeable high level soccer experience, Eldhuset made 170 saves including numerous one on one match ups.
COACH'S QUOTE: "I would say the Hillcrest goalkeeper hands down was the best keeper of the year. Marie, she was tough to beat." -Bonneville coach Amy Feik.
Second team
Forwards/Wings: Katie Nawrocki, sr., Skyline; Morgan Tiechert, sr., Sugar-Salem; Kate Bleffert, jr., Teton
Midfielders: Hannah Bolingbroke, jr., Madison; Kaysha Sadovich, jr., Shelley; Emily Stuart, jr., Skyline; Christian Hendrix, sr., Bonneville; Kennedy Robertson, soph., Idaho Falls, Sophie Graupner, sr. Teton
Defenders: Alissa Andrus, jr., Bonneville; Ali Dummar, jr., Madison; Madison Pugmire, jr., Bonneville; Sunny Bennion, soph., Sugar-Salem
Keepers: Kaylee Perez, sr., Rigby; Rachel Hicks, jr., Madison; Kass Christensen, sr., Sugar-Salem