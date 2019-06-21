Entering this season, it had been 15 years since a District 6 team of any classification reached a softball state championship game. That distinction belonged to 2004 4A state champion Madison, the lone District 6 team to win a softball state title since Idaho created state sanctioned softball tournaments in 1997.
Idaho Falls put itself in the same conversation as Madison upon reaching the 4A state title game in May, falling 1-0 in a tight game versus Bishop Kelly to end the season 24-5. It is the best overall record Idaho Falls softball has had in recent memory and the second place finish at state was a program best. Last year provided a glimpse of what was ahead when the Tigers placed fourth at state for I.F.’s first state trophy since 2002, and finished 24-8 with only two seniors. The Tigers’ lineup became arguably more lethal this spring, finishing with averages of .384 (batting), .566 (slugging) and .555 (on base percentage) as a team, totaling 245 RBIs and 23 home runs and outscoring opponents 297-119.
For taking a District 6 team on the area’s deepest state tournament run in more than a decade, Idaho Falls head coach Traci Wilkinson is the Post Register’s 2019 All-Area Softball Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year and fourth time in five years.
“That whole lineup was like murderer’s row,” Bonneville head coach Dennie Edwards said. “There wasn’t an easy out in that lineup. That’s what always made those guys so tough.”