First team
THE PLAYER: The Post Register’s 2017 All-Area Player of the Year continued to be a steady contributor for a Bonneville team which had weapons galore in its balanced attack. An all-around player whom Bonneville head coach Chantal McMurtrey said the Bees call ‘a silent assassin,’ Sorensen accumulated 394 kills, 81 aces, 301 digs and 33 blocks for the 4A state runner-up Bees. McMurtrey said she is No. 4 all-time at Bonneville in career kills with 1,333, just ahead of teammate Sade Williams at No. 5 (1,280).
COACH’S QUOTE: “Makayla has always been a solid player. She has a lot of high level experience which helps her to just play steady no matter what situation she is in. She is a strong all-around player.” -Madison coach Meranda Maestas.
THE PLAYER: Known over the previous seasons for her pure power as a hitter, Williams garnered even more praise from area coaches this season for taking her strength to another level. The four-year varsity starter recorded 322 kills, 54 aces, 42 blocks and 246 digs this season to move to No. 5 all-time at Bonneville in career kills (1,280) and end her time as a Bee with 1,122 career digs, 188 career aces and 187 career blocks.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Defensively, there were these balls we’d hit and we’d go, ‘Oh, that’s down.’ She’d get a hand on it and it’d be a playable ball. I’ve got girls that are pretty powerful hitters. They’d be like, ‘What the heck? How did she get that?’ Her strength and how much more powerful she was hitting balls this year was what stood out to me.” -Madison coach Meranda Maestas.
THE PLAYER: One of numerous underclassmen on Madison’s varsity roster, Wilson made a case for herself this season as a player to keep an eye on for seasons to come. Wilson accumulated 365 kills, 52 blocks, 357 digs and 43 aces this season with perhaps the greatest stat line coming from both 5A state championship matches versus Skyview: 24 digs and 25 kills, including the game-winning kill in the if-necessary match.
COACH’S QUOTE: “That game point for that championship game, she passed that ball in the middle of the court and then ran to the outside and hit the ball down the line and nobody touched it. It was amazing to watch on video. She really earned her stripes this season.” -Madison coach Meranda Maestas.
THE PLAYER: Numerous 5A and 4A coaches contacted for all-area remarked that they forget that Lott is officially listed as a middle blocker due to her versatility. She had 25 kills from the middle in Bonneville’s 4A state championship match versus Century, an example of what made her a ‘total game changer’ who ‘plays so much bigger than she is’ according to Bonneville head coach Chantal McMurtrey. Lott’s 322 kills, 39 aces, 89 blocks, 220 digs this season also made Bonneville history as she moved to No. 1 all-time at Bonneville for career blocks (257).
COACH’S QUOTE: “She’s a very understated player, a great hardworking kid. She’s hard to rattle. She is so versatile on that net, she’s hard to get a read on.” -Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade.
THE PLAYER: The 3A Mountain Rivers Conference has long been familiar with LeCheminant’s prowess. This season, coaches from outside of 3A vouched for the 6-footer’s impressive skill set, and a few remarked that she could go on to play Division I. A multi-sport athlete with a powerful arm, it was her ability to play all-around with ease that drew praise and prompted many superlatives from District 6 coaches this season.
COACH’S QUOTE: “She was everything for their offense. She just swung and swung and swung. Later, I thought she stepped up amazing for her team on the back row. She was a pivotal player.” -Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson.
THE PLAYER: Madison coach Meranda Maestas said Miller, one of two seniors on Madison’s varsity roster, set an enduring example to her numerous underclassmen teammates who nicknamed her ‘Mama Coco’ while tallying 1,002 assists, 55 aces, 85 kills, 33 blocks and 365 digs this season. Coaches around the district described Miller as consistent and an ideal fit for Madison’s high tempo offense, and Maestas added that versus Skyview at state, she also put forth ‘one of the most amazing’ defensive performances she has ever seen in a high school game.
COACH’S QUOTE: “One rally, Skyview they hit three balls out of the middle and one of them hit Chloe in the chest and knocked the wind out of her. It was the perfect dig. The next one she threw a hand up and had another perfect dig. We didn’t even win the rally but it was my favorite part of the state tournament was that rally.” -Madison coach Meranda Maestas.
THE PLAYER: Sister of former Madison libero, Danni Weaver, the younger Weaver was commended by area coaches for her fearlessness and relentlessness on the court. The junior recorded 534 digs and 41 aces and handled serve receive for most of the 5A state tournament with sophomore teammate, outside hitter Charity Wilson, to form quite the tandem for the Bobcats in their run to a state title.
COACH’S QUOTE: “She’s one of those kids that will run in the bleachers to get a ball. She has a frantic pursuit of the ball, which is what you want in that position.” -Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey.
Second team
Laurel Taylor, sr. OH, Idaho Falls: A threat from the back row as well as the front with a powerful arm, Taylor was described as a player who could take over a match and was difficult to block.
Macie Knapp, sr. OH, Sugar-Salem: Highly commended for her scrappiness and outstanding ball control, the senior recorded 25 aces, 309 kills, 22 blocks, eight assists and an impressive 442 digs for the 3A state runner-up Diggers.
Alexis McMurtrey, jr. S, Bonneville: Commended by coaches for being deceptively hard to read, McMurtrey’s 1,220 assists, 97 aces, 30 blocks and 193 digs this season moved to her No. 1 all-time at Bonneville in career assists (3,580) and aces (213).
Camber Dodson, jr. RS/S, Sugar-Salem: Even with missing 2.5 weeks due to an ankle injury, Dodson recorded 29 aces, 255 kills, 97 blocks, 569 assists and 391 digs and was praised for her ability to play where needed when the Diggers switched from 5-1 to 6-2 offense.
Macie Gordon, jr. RS, Madison: The former setter recorded 190 kills, 89 blocks, 30 aces, 120 assists and 245 digs and was a major contributor to Madison’s biggest wins this season, per coach Meranda Maestas.
Sydney Leal, sr. MB, Shelley: Dubbed Shelley’s MVP by head coach Dave Cousin, Leal totaled 444 kills, 64 digs, 38 aces, eight assists and 70 blocks for the Russets in their return to 4A.
Brooklyn Rose, jr. L, Thunder Ridge: Commended by Titans head coach Keisha Fisher for her solid passing and serving, Rose was brought up by numerous District 6 coaches as being technically sound and a player opposing teams tried to serve away from.
Honorable mention
Abby Schiess, sr. MB, Firth; Paige Dixon, sr. MB, Bonneville; Baylee Peterson, jr. OH, Madison; Joanna Hayes, jr. S, Watersprings; Jaylssa Stoddard, sr. L, South Fremont; Summer Dabell, sr. L, Rigby; Avery Turnage, jr. OH, Thunder Ridge; Daidree Jarvis, sr. L, Hillcrest; Zoe D’Orazio, jr. OH, Challis; Kaitlyn Neff, jr. MB, Blackfoot; Sidney Parker, soph. MB, Madison; Shelby Squires, sr. RS, Skyline; Jordi Holdaway, sr. OH, West Jefferson; Hailey Gee, jr. OH, Firth; Mateya Mobley, sr. MB, Rigby; Hallie Hufford, sr. S, Thunder Ridge; Kenadee French, sr. S, Rigby; Ashley Cannon, jr. MB/OH, Hillcrest; Mardee Fillmore, soph. MB, Sugar-Salem; Gabby Hernandez, sr. MB, Clark County; Jaycee Weathermon, jr. OH, Hillcrest; Kelsey Isham, jr. MB, Butte County