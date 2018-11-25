First team girls
Hailey Phillips
Rigby senior
A year after breaking the 19-minute barrier with an 18:58.5 at the 5A state meet, Phillips brought that personal best down to 18:05.3 at this year's state meet for a ninth place finish. That time was the No. 12 fastest by an Idaho girl for any classification, No. 2 fastest by a District 6 girl for any classification and it made her a four-time cross-country state medalist for her Rigby career. Phillips had top 10 finishes all season and won four races, including her first 5A District 5-6 championships individual title.
Macy Olson
Skyline junior
Olson ended last season with a personal best 19:09.9. A year later, she broke the 19-minute barrier for the first time, running 18:41.5 for second at the 4A District 6 championships and 18:51.7 for fifth at the 4A state meet. She had top-10 finishes all season through the state meet to become a three-time cross-country state medalist and help the Grizzlies take runner-up for their second state trophy in as many seasons.
Karlie Callahan
Shelley senior
The senior led the Shelley girls team to a competitive first season in 4A, helping the Russets place third at the 4A District 6 championships and fifth at the 4A state meet amid a tight race for team trophies. She placed fourth in the Cardinal Classic, won the Canyon Ridge run, placed third at the 4A District 6 championships and broke the 19-minute barrier for the first time in her career to place seventh in 18:55.3 at the 4A state meet for her third career cross-country state medal.
Hailey Thueson
Thunder Ridge sophomore
Thueson helped put the first-year Titans on the map with a few firsts of her own this fall. She won her first high school race (Rigby Invite on Sept. 14), broke the 19-minute barrier for the first time (18:21.1 at the 5A state meet —the No. 16 fastest time by an Idaho girl this fall) and claimed a career first cross-country state medal by placing 12th. She had top-15 finishes all season, including eight top-three finishes.
Jessica Moss
Thunder Ridge freshman
Moss had quite the high school debut for the first-year Titans, going from a 21:03.8 at the beginning of the season to an 18:36.5 at state. Two weeks into the season, she placed third overall at the Cardinal Classic. Three weeks later, she broke the 20-minute barrier upon winning the freshman girls race at the Bob Firman Invitational, a race that had 181 finishers from five states. In back-to-back weeks, she placed third at the 5A District 5-6 championships and placed 18th at the 5A state meet to medal.
Second team girls
Breanne Herrmann, Skyline senior
Jennalee Lewis, Idaho Falls sophomore
Sarenady Price, Sugar-Salem junior
Natalya Babcock, Butte County sophomore
Elizabeth Spencer, West Jefferson sophomore
First team boys
Mitchell Athay
Idaho Falls sophomore
Athay caught attention upon placing second in the 3,200 final at the 4A state track meet in May as a freshman. He followed that up resoundingly with his sophomore cross-country season, breaking the 16-minute barrier for the first time in the elite race of the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 22. He ran sub-16 the rest of the season, lowering his personal best to 15:15.9 (No. 6 fastest time by an Idaho boy this fall) for third place in a 4A state championship race which he temporarily led.
Stetson Moss
Thunder Ridge junior
Moss battled injury for a second consecutive season, missing five weeks with a hamstring issue, but he came through when he did race. He ran sub-16 five times and won three races, including the Bob Conley Division A race and defending his 5A District 5-6 individual title. He placed third in a fast 5A state meet for his third career cross-country state medal and two weeks after state, placed third at Nike Cross Regionals in 15:15.2 to advance to Nike Cross Nationals in December for the second consecutive year.
Kooper Williams
Sugar-Salem senior
Sugar-Salem head coach Brett Hill, as well as numerous other local coaches from all classifications, had many superlatives for Williams. One of the fastest boys Hill said he has ever coached, Williams set Sugar-Salem's school record for a 5k with a 15:45.2 to win the Division II race at the Bob Firman Invitational. He shattered that at the 3A state meet, winning in 15:23.8 (No. 8 fastest time by an Idaho boy this fall). Williams had eight wins and four sub-16 times this season.
Spencer Stutz
Madison senior
Stutz put himself in the conversation as one of Madison's best with his senior season. He ran a personal best two meets into the season and broke the 16-minute barrier for the first time in the Bob Conley Invitational varsity A race on Oct. 4. The week after placing second at the 5A District 5-6 meet, he lowered his personal best at the 5A state meet by running 15:15.1 (No. 4 fastest time by an Idaho boys this fall) for second place and his third career cross-country state medal.
Dallin Hart
Skyline senior
For the second consecutive season, Hart had nothing but top-10 finishes in each of his races. Three of them were wins, including winning his section and running the fastest time of the Division I boys races (15:59.4) at the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 22. He ran sub-16 two more times, including lowering his personal best to 15:32.1 for fifth place at the 4A state meet to medal at state cross-country for the third consecutive year.
Second team
Andy Gebhardt, Salmon junior
Reed Eddington, Idaho Falls senior
John Simmons, Salmon sophomore
Keagan Andersen, Shelley senior
Braidon Stokes, Snake River senior