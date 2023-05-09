The Post Register Sports Stars Awards were handed out Monday night at Hillcrest High with the area's top athletes, coaches and teams honored for the 2022-2023 season.

Winners included Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq, who won football player of the year along with overall player of the year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.