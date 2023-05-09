The Post Register Sports Stars Awards were handed out Monday night at Hillcrest High with the area's top athletes, coaches and teams honored for the 2022-2023 season.
Winners included Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq, who won football player of the year along with overall player of the year.
Skyline's Nelah Roberts was a triple winner, claiming girls cross country runner of the year, overall girls athlete of the year, along with being part of the Grizzlies cross country team that won 5A/4A girls team of the year after finishing second at the state championships.
Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins gave the opening speech and talked about persevering and being thankful as athletes.
"I like the speech that Coach Hawkins gave," said Roberts, a multiple state champion in cross country and track. "It is good to stay thankful just for staying healthy and being able to place as well as we did in state individually and as a team."
Two of the area's top basketball teams were recognized as the Hillcrest boys back-to-back state championship team and the Shelley girls team won team trophies.
The teams also claimed the top Sports Stars coaching and player awards with Hillcrest's Isaac Davis named top boys player and Shelley's Brinley Cannon earning top girls player.
Hillcrest basketball coach Dave Austin was top overall boys coach and Shelley girls coach coach Jessica Carlson was tabbed top 5A/4A girls coach and top overall girls coach after leading the Russets to the 4A state title game.
"I am so blessed just to be around these young men that I am around every day," Austin said. "It’s not me, it's really them. They play hard, they do everything that we ask them to do. I got a great coaching staff as well. Without all of them and all those pieces, we wouldn’t be able to get all these awards and be as successful as we are.”
Both Cannon and Davis are juniors and will be among the top returners in the state next season.
"I would say the season was great," Cannon said of the team's run to the state title game. "Super fun year and super grateful to my teammates and coaches that made it so great and amazing. We are just grateful for everything that we accomplished this year and just excited to keep working hard and keep going out there and playing together."
"It's really hard to go back-to-back," Davis said. "Coaches would say that we just got to stay focused this year because a huge target is on our back, and we came out with the win. It just takes a lot of work.”
Seniors Daniel Canfield of Watersprings, Claire Petersen of Skyline, Berklee Olsen of Hillcrest and Aspen Caldwell of Thunder Ridge were presented Senior Awards for their standout careers. Thunder Ridge's Marisol Stosich earned a Freshman Award after scoring 32 goals for the Titan soccer team.
Small schools Leadore and Watersprings were also recognized.
Leadore's girls basketball team was honored as 1A girls team of the year and coach Janet Proulx was tabbed top 1A girls coach.
The Watersprings boys team was 1A boys team of the year and coach Evan Bindenagel was named 1A boys coach of the year after leading the team to its first state tournament berth.
