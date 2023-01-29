Bengals Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 AP Photo/Ed Zurga

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.

The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's title game, and will play the Philadelphia Eagles — coach Andy Reid's old team — in their third Super Bowl in four years.


