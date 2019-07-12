Former Bonneville High standout and two-time Post Register Baseball Player of the Year Randon Hostert did not sign to play in the Texas Rangers organization by the Friday afternoon MLB deadline and will instead pursue a collegiate career.
Hostert, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound right-handed pitcher, was drafted in the 15th round by the Texas Rangers on June 4 and had been negotiating with the organization. Hostert signed a letter of intent last year with the University of Utah, so he had some leverage and previously said he’d keep his options open.
Hostert was playing with his American Legion Double-A team the Idaho Falls Bandits on Friday and did not immediately return a text for comment.
Utah recently hired a new associate head coach with former Mississippi State pitching coach Gary Henderson joining the program. Henderson has 30 years of coaching experience with stints at the University of Florida, Oregon State, the University of Kentucky and Mississippi State.
Since 2012, eight of Henderson’s pitchers eventually reached the Major Leagues, the top mark of any coach in the SEC. That may have be of interest to Hostert.
A successful three-year college career in the Pac-12 could turn out to be financially rewarding for Hostert when he reenters the draft. Texas Ranger draft picks this year earned bonuses between $4.4 million for first-rounder Josh Jung, to $585,000 for 12th-rounder Gavin Collyer. The bonus payouts varied wildly between rounds, but nearly every team’s draft list was heavy on pitching and big-dollar bonuses.
Area prep coaches noted this past season that Hostert has a next-level arm and is a formidable presence on the mound. Hostert sports a 90-plus fastball but he’s said the goal is to perfect his secondary pitches and be unpredictable.
This past spring Hostert helped lead Bonneville to the 4A state championship, tossing a one-hitter in the championship game against a potent Idaho Falls lineup. He finished 5-2 with a 2.18 earned run average, striking out 57 hitters in 35.1 innings. As a junior, Hostert was 6-0 with a 0.81 ERA according to Maxpreps.com, striking out 77 in 51 2/3 innings.