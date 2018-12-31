Grab a couple friends and come bowl the WM Construction/Java Express 3-person mixed tournament held Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 12-13 at Bowl-ero Lanes.
ADULT LEAGUES
SKYLINE LANES
GOLDEN AGE: William Armstrong Jr. (163) 191 540 Brian Curtis (119) 148 Elmer Evinger (146) 172 Jack Gohr (164) 194 Reed W. Holverson (160) 187 Darald Lockes (145) 178 Chuck Soper (148) 188 178 533 Betty J. Evers (154) 188 526 Joyce Gohr (133) 163 Kelly M. Day (139) picked 5-7 split
SUNDAY NIGHTERS (Dec. 16): Toby Rish (177) 213, Michael Larsen (146) 191-179-539, Timothy Sanow (177) 219, Dodie Winegar (121) 155, Dani Trappa (148) 181, Jason Rhodes (187) 217, Betty Cederstrom (134) 196, Fred Smith (220) 257
SUNDAY NIGHTERS (Dec. 23): Robert Lueloff (218) 250, Ray French (216) 249, Dan Sanow (162) 211-204-592, Kim Hill (161) 214, Michael Larson (149) 189, Amber Winegar (121) 210-457, Jason Winegar (158) 188
BUDWEISER/MACKENZIE RIVER TGIF: Ann Anderson (125) 166, Kevin Anderson (151) 211-565, Janet Banta (142) 212-492, Jeff Banta (153) 189-524, Wyatt Day (175) 249-589, Timi Frongner (133) 161, Sheldon Hart (156) 200, Bobbe Howell (139) 190, Travis Johnson (143) 192, Brian Kester (191) 246-681, Misty Kinney (133) 174, Wayne Kobayashi (140) 174, Dennis Marsh (174) 203, LaWanna Marsh (133) 171, Barbara Nelson (150) 175, Kellen Nelson (170) 196, Amber Peterson (192) 220, Billie Roth (129) 157, Mike Saari (215) 279-738, Joseph Shaw (142) 180, Jeneanne Smith (164) 206, Tracy Smith (182) 220, Ed Vitacolonna (183) 209
BOWL-ERO LANES
FRIDAY TWILIGHTERS: Chris Kahut (152) 210, Matt Goodson (156) 226, Bart Muir (192) 238-246-685, Cora Earley (160) 212-203, Ernie Cruz (164) 200-240, Travis Haywood (154) 208, Michael Sayer (184) 208, Tyson Harper (205) 262-624, Justin Standley (166) 208, Sam Keller (179) 260-222-646, Colt Luce 235-289-278-802