This Saturday, running enthusiasts will gear up before sunrise for the annual To Bone and Back race in Idaho Falls.
The race is a longstanding tradition in Idaho Falls, being held for the 31st time this year. It is hosted by Summit Orthopedics and begins at 5:30 a.m. on every fourth Saturday of June. The 40-mile relay and ultra-marathon is a country road race that begins on the southeast side of Idaho Falls.
Race Director Jansen Jardine said last year’s race was the largest race he has organized despite having to change the race format to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions. Many other races had been canceled which left people with few options for summer races, he said.
While this year’s race doesn’t look like it will draw as many runners as last year, he is happy about it because it means more races are available for people to run, Jardine said.
“Races are coming back so people are going out to support other things, which is good,” he said. “I want to support other races in the area.”
Jardine took over as the race’s co-director after its 25th year, when former co-directors Stan Griffiths and Neal Russell handed him and current co-director Brett Hill the reins.
Griffiths is an orthopedic surgeon at Summit Orthopedics. Griffiths said the race was originally started by an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center public relations employee. In 1995, the YMCA took over the race and organized with Griffiths and Neal Russell because they were avid runners and wanted to see the race continue. Shortly after, Russell and Griffiths became the main co-directors of the race.
Russell and Griffiths grew up in Shelley, Idaho together, Griffiths said. While they were organizers of the race, they donated the proceeds of the race to various groups. Griffiths said they donated to Bonneville County Search and Rescue the last few years when he was directing the race.
Griffiths said other staff members of Summit Orthopedics took interest in the race early on too. Initially, Summit Orthopedics was a donor for the race but other staff members wanted to help set up the race and help publicize it after Griffiths became its co-director, he said.
“Our office was very busy for like two months every year before the race,” Griffiths said. “It was all volunteer, out of the goodness of their hearts that my fellow office people supported Neal and I.”
Now, the proceeds for the race will go to Sugar-Salem High School’s cross-country team. Jardine is a teacher at Sugar-Salem High School and coaches the school's cross-country team, along with Hill.
“We thought this would be a great fundraiser for our cross-country team,” Jardine said. “We’re putting on a race as our fundraiser.”
About 30 businesses have donated to the race this year, Jardine said. Dominos will greet runners at the finish line with a fresh slice of pizza.
Both Jardine and Griffiths said they thought the most appealing aspect of the race was the camaraderie of running in a team and having teammates and even other teams cheer on runners during their leg of a race.
“You have dozens of cars honking at you, cheering you on,” Jardine said. “They don’t care if you beat them or not. You’re doing something hard; it’s not an easy race.”
The race can be run as an ultra-marathon or as a relay with teams from two to eight members. There are eight, 5-mile-long legs in the race and the course is made out of asphalt and dirt roads, with the hilly terrain of southeast Idaho.
Registration is still open for the race and can be done at tinyurl.com/bone-race.