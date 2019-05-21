After a frenzied weekend of state track and field competition between the top runners, jumpers, throwers, vaulters and hurdlers in Idaho, here is a look back at District 6’s accomplishments from the championship meets.
Sprint sweeps
Idaho Falls High School senior Laurel Taylor reached state track all four years of her high school career, 5A as a freshman and 4A her final three years. She inched closer to individual event gold with each year, taking third in the 100 and second in the 200 as a junior.
On Saturday at Eagle High School, Taylor won the 4A girls 100 in 12.32 and the 4A girls 200 in a personal best 25.07. In addition to her first state track golds, she broke the 4A state meet records in both events. Her record time in the 200 finals occurred a day after running a record 12.26 in the 100 prelims Friday. Those times put her top three this season in Idaho for any classification in those events, and she is the first District 6 girl to win the 4A 100 and 200 at state since Rigby’s Keanne Alston in 2015.
“I worked really hard this year because I really did want to get first or place first or second,” Taylor said Monday by phone. “I also wanted to just PR this season. I pushed myself in practices. I’d run with the boys and push myself against them. Toward the end of the year, started watching what I ate. I think that helped how I ran.”
A bonus to the 200 for Taylor was Bonneville senior Sade Williams placing second. Club volleyball teammates this year, competitors who have traded wins for four years and good friends, Taylor said going 1-2 was a memorable end to their high school careers.
“At the end of the race, we definitely gave each other a big hug,” Taylor said. “It was awesome knowing two girls from southeast Idaho were the top two in a race. We were so proud of each other.”
Bonneville’s Colton Reifschneider also collected two golds, winning the 4A boys 100 and 200 in respective times of 10.79 and 21.55 to give eastern Idaho a sweep of 4A 100 and 200 titles. The junior went undefeated in the 200 this season and his 21.55 would have set a 4A meet record if it had not been wind-aided. Paired with his 10.65 from winning the 100 at the 4A District 6 championships, Reifschneider ends the season with Idaho’s fastest times in those events for any classification and the fastest times in those events by a District 6 boy in recent memory. He is the first District 6 boy to win a 4A state title in the 100 or 200 since Rigby’s Matt Taylor won the 200 in 2004.
Fitting ends in field events for 5A, 4A athletes
Two Rigby seniors and Division I signees concluded their high school careers with statement wins.
Wyoming signee Mateya Mobley ended her second consecutive undefeated season in shot put upon repeating as 5A state champion in the event with a personal best and 2019 Idaho all-classification No. 1 mark of 42-2. She also won discus with a personal best 132-7, giving her the 5A girls throwing event title sweep and her first state medal in discus.
“Discus, I was not really looking at getting the title in that one,” Mobley said Monday by phone. “Discus was never really my favorite. At the end of the season, my throws were getting to what I wanted to do. I was like, ‘Oh, I may have a chance to place.’”
Teammate and Utah State signee Nathan Franz also concluded an undefeated season in shot put, winning the 5A title with a mark of 61-1. He also placed second in discus with a mark of 169-1 for this first state medal in the event in three years.
“For shot put, three years in a row I got third place,” Franz said Tuesday by phone. “This year, it felt good to get gold. In discus my freshman year, I got silver in 4A. My sophomore and junior years, I didn’t make finals. It was good to get silver and have a shot at gold.”
Both said all things considered, their senior seasons were what they had hoped for.
“I made a lot of progress,” Franz said. “I give credit to our coaches. They’ve put in as much work as us the last four years if not more.”
Mobley added that the friendships she’s made with her teammates and with athletes from other schools were the best part of high school track.
“Once you’ve made those friendships, that’s something you always will have,” Mobley said.
Shelley’s Ty Wright attained an impressive ‘four-peat’ Saturday. The BYU signee claimed his fourth consecutive high jump state title upon clearing 6-6 and finishing an undefeated season in the event. His first three titles came at the 3A level while Saturday’s was 4A.
Due to rain moving his long jump and high jump finals to Saturday, he had to compete in both simultaneously. He said he did not want to make excuses as he had hoped to put his name in the state record books and did not perform in high jump how he wanted, but his fourth consecutive title did fulfill a goal he’d set as a freshman. He also ended his senior season with a personal best and Idaho all-classification No. 1 height of 6-11, the best height cleared by a District 6 boys high jumper on record since 1990 South Fremont graduate Alan Dopp cleared 7-0.5.
“This has kinda been in my head since about sophomore year,” Wright said. “I just want to leave a legacy wherever I go. I want my name to be remembered in the way of those other amazing athletes.”
He added that he is grateful to have been part of Shelley track. He is one of seven Division I track recruits to come from Shelley since 2016, and one of nine college track recruits overall since then.
“I entered into it freshman year with those groups of really good athletes,” Wright said. “That definitely inspired me to be like that.”
District 6 shows out at 3A/2A/1A state track
Eastern Idaho added to its streak of small school state track hardware Saturday with five trophies: Sugar-Salem’s 3A boys state championship, Sugar-Salem’s 3A girls third place, Salmon’s 2A boys fourth place, West Jefferson’s 2A girls second place and Firth’s 2A girls third place. This is the fifth consecutive year District 6 has claimed multiple trophies for both the 3A and 2A state meets.
The 2A girls trophy race was as intense as anticipated, particularly after the 400 finals when West Jefferson cut defending champion Melba’s lead to 81-70 and Firth moved nine points back of West Jefferson. Scoring 18 points in that final were Firth’s Cassi Robbins and Jaylyn McKinnon, who went 1-2 with respective times of 1:00.08 and 1:01.21 and shared a long embrace on the track after finishing. The two shared in another big finish in the final event of the meet, running to a repeat state title in the 4x400 in 4:09.81 with Abby Schiess and Kaydee Park.
Robbins, McKinnon, Schiess and Addison Trent claimed four medals each over the weekend, helping Firth get its first state track trophy since 2015 (second place girls).
“That’s always a goal,” Robbins said Saturday. “It’s exciting.”
West Jefferson got two three-peats Saturday as Malaika Rogers, McKenzie Sermon, Cambree Hall and Sage Wood gave the Panthers their third consecutive 4x200 state title in 1:46.29 and Sermon, Rogers, Wood and Jordi Holdaway ran a classification record 49.80 for West Jefferson’s third consecutive 4x100 title.
“It’s awesome that we’ve had the same team--same order, same everything,” Holdaway said.
“It’s a great thing we worked out all our kinks earlier in the season,” Rogers said with a laugh.
Holdaway, Sermon, Wood, Rogers and Hall all scored points in individual events as well for the Panthers, with Holdaway and Wood each claiming four medals. West Jefferson head coach Melinda Schwieder, who gave Sermon and Holdaway each a hug and took photos with them and the trophy Saturday, said they are difficult to say goodbye to. Sermon and Holdaway said it was difficult to believe their West Jefferson careers had ended.
“I’ve been thinking about that all day,” Sermon said. “Now we’re done.”
2019 District 6 state track medalists
Class 5A
Spencer Stutz (Madison): third place boys 3,200, third place boys 1,600
Michael Brugger, Ethan Smith, Chance Sleight, Geoffrey Johnson (Madison): fifth place boys 4x800
Mateya Mobley (Rigby): first place girls shot put, first place girls discus
Nathan Franz (Rigby): first place boys shot put, second place boys discus
Emma Shippen (Rigby): third place girls shot put
Parker Ballard (Madison): third place boys pole vault
Luke Scott (Rigby): fifth place boys pole vault
Kaden Hall (Rigby): sixth place boys pole vault, second place boys long jump, second place boys high jump
Matt Butler (Madison): fifth place boys pole vault
Eli Backstein (Madison): sixth place boys pole vault
Rayven Nealey (Madison): first place girls long jump, first place girls triple jump, fourth place girls 100
Cooper Poll, Val Clarke, Gavin Fuller, Karson Hastings (Madison): third place boys 4x200, third place boys 4x100
Kayeli Wasden, Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke, Rayven Nealey (Madison): first place girls 4x100
Stetson Moss (Thunder Ridge): sixth place boys 1,600
Hannah Bolingbroke (Madison): third place girls 100 hurdles, third place girls 300 hurdles
Brooklyn Taylor (Rigby): fifth place girls 100 hurdles, fourth place girls 300
Kayeli Wasden (Madison): sixth place girls 400
Luke Tapp (Rigby): fifth place boys 400
Trenton Fried, Ethan Clarke, Joseph Campbell, Luke Tapp (Rigby): fourth place boys 4x400
Geoffrey Johnson, Spencer Stutz, Jonathan Hunt, Matt Butler (Madison): sixth place boys 4x400
Hadley Scoresby (Thunder Ridge): third place girls high jump
Taiylor Bybee (Rigby): fourth place girls high jump
Tylie Jones (Rigby): fifth place girls triple jump
Class 4A
Sariah Harrison (Skyline): second place girls 3,200, second place girls 1,600, fourth place girls 800
Amy White (Shelley): fifth place girls 800
Karlie Callahan (Shelley): fourth place girls 3,200, sixth place girls 1,600
Dallin Hart (Skyline): third place boys 3,200, third place boys 1,600
Zach Erikson (Idaho Falls): fourth place boys 3,200, sixth place boys 1,600
Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls): fifth place boys 3,200
Zac Bright (Idaho Falls): first place boys 800
Breanne Herrmann (Skyline): third place girls 300 hurdles
Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Mattie Olson, Breanne Herrmann (Skyline): first place girls sprint medley
Mattie Olson, Brea Danklefsen, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Breanne Herrmann (Skyline): third place girls 4x200
Tailer Thomas, Mattie Olson, Brea Danklefsen, Jenaya Vander Stoep (Skyline): third place girls 4x100
Shaylee Dye, Sade Williams, Magan Herbst, Kylie Coles (Bonneville): second place girls 4x100
Zedekiah Davis, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney (Skyline): first place boys 4x100
Quinn Cassidy, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney (Skyline): third place boys 4x200
Jacob Jensen, Caden Stanley, Mitch Parks, Zac Bright (Idaho Falls): sixth place boys sprint medley
Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Sariah Harrison, Brenne Herrmann (Skyline): fifth place girls 4x400
Mitch Parks, Zac Bright, Joseph Ereaux, Zach Erikson (Idaho Falls): fifth place boys 4x400
Joel Cortez (Skyline): second place boys discus, sixth place boys shot put
Parker Reynolds (Skyline): fourth place boys shot put
Tierney Bilstrom (Shelley): fifth place girls shot put
Bri Molina (Skyline): sixth place girls shot put
Kaeley Williams (Shelley): fifth place girls pole vault
Brayden Denney (Hillcrest): second place boys pole vault
Tate Davenport (Blackfoot): fifth place boys pole vault
Zackary Lott (Skyline): sixth place boys pole vault
Mattie Olson (Skyline): sixth place girls long jump
Macy Olson (Skyline): fifth place girls 100 hurdles, fifth place girls 300 hurdles
Zedekiah Davis (Skyline): second place boys 110 hurdles, fourth place boys 300 hurdles
Tenleigh Smith (Blackfoot): fifth place girls 400
Laurel Taylor (Idaho Falls): first place girls 100 (and classification record), first place girls 200 (and classification record)
Sade Williams (Bonneville): fourth place girls 100, second place girls 200
Shaylee Dye (Bonneville): fifth place girls 100
Colton Reifschneider (Bonneville): first place boys 100, first place boys 200
Ty Wright (Shelley): first place boys high jump, second place boys long jump
Madison Lempka (Shelley): second place girls high jump
Sydney Leal (Shelley): fifth place girls high jump
Zion Johnson (Skyline): second place boys triple jump
Class 3A
Sarenady Price (Sugar-Salem): fourth place girls 3,200, sixth place girls 1,600
Kooper Williams (Sugar-Salem): first place boys 3,200, fourth place boys 800, first place boys 1,600
Kaysen Klingler (Sugar-Salem): third place boys 3,200, second place boys 800, fifth place boys 1,600
Jade Jackson, Emma Bird, Suzi Galbraith, Ryley Klingler (Sugar-Salem): fifth place girls 4x400
Carly Hikida, Karlee Thueson, Aysiah Conger, Josee Angell (South Fremont): sixth place girls 4x400
Fletcher Wartig, Treven Warburton, John Woiwode, Jeremiah Otto (Teton): fourth place boys 4x400
Carsen Draper (Souith Fremont): sixth place boys 800
Parker Galbraith (Sugar-Salem): sixth place boys 3,200
Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Carly Hikida, Josee Angell (South Fremont): fourth place girls sprint medley
Aleah Lankford, Lindsey Larson, Morgan Tiechert, Ryley Klingler (Sugar-Salem): sixth place girls sprint medley
Jesse Fogle, Braxton Ostermiller, Brayton Pope, Kooper Williams (Sugar-Salem): second place boys sprint medley
Saul Ortiz, Ricardo Arellano Bocardo, Treven Warburton, Jeremiah Otto (Teton): fifth place boys sprint medley relay
Edwin Smith (South Fremont): third place boys shot put
Malorie Tucker (South Fremont): fifth place girls discus
Jade Jackson (Sugar-Salem): first place girls 300 hurdles, second place girls high jump, fourth place girls 100 hurdles
Kinley Brown (Teton): fifth place girls 100 hurdles, fifth place girls 300 hurdles
Jesse Fogle (Sugar-Salem): second place boys 110 hurdles, second place boys 300 hurdles
Ryley Klingler (Sugar-Salem): sixth place girls high jump, fifth place girls 400
Lindsey Larson (Sugar-Salem): sixth place girls long jump
Gerohm Rihari (Sugar-Salem): second place boys long jump, second place boys high jump, fifth place boys triple jump
Hadley Miller (Sugar-Salem): third place boys long jump, fourth place boys 200
Jeremiah Otto (Teton): third place boys 400
Taryn Paradis (Teton): fifth place girls triple jump
Nick Hammond (South Fremont): fourth place boys triple jump, fourth place boys 110 hurdles, fourth place boys 300 hurdles
Sam Howard (Sugar-Salem): sixth place boys 110 hurdles
Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem): fourth place girls 1,600
Lindsey Larson, Elizabeth Baldwin, Aleah Lankford, Abbie Purser (Sugar-Salem): fifth place girls 4x200
McKay Schulties, Braxton Ostermiller, Jesse Fogle, Brayton Pope (Sugar-Salem): fifth place boys 4x200
Hadley Miller, John Lewis, Gerohm Rihari, McKay Schulties (Sugar-Salem): second place boys 4x100
Ricardo Arellano Bocardo, Jeremiah Otto, Saul Ortiz, Noah Machen (Teton): sixth place boys 4x200
Kassi Christensen (Sugar-Salem): fourth place girls pole vault
CeaJae Vernon (Sugar-Salem): sixth place girls pole vault
Chris Eckman (Sugar-Salem): fourth place boys pole vault
Cache Crain (Sugar-Salem): fifth place boys pole vault
Class 2A
Johnathon Simmons (Salmon): first place boys 3,200, first place boys 1,600
Andy Gebhardt (Salmon): fourth place boys 3,200, second place boys 800
Hyrum Spencer (West Jefferson): fifth place boys 3,200
Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon (Firth): second place girls sprint medley
Mayla Ivie (West Jefferson): third place girls shot put, second place girls discus
Jaylyn McKinnon (Firth): fifth place girls discus, second place girls 400
Trey Yearsley (Ririe): second place boys shot put, fifth place boys long jump
Josh Jolley (Firth): third place boys shot put
Brax Kauffman (Salmon): sixth place boys shot put, third place boys discus
Dallas Sutton (Ririe): third place girls long jump
Addison Trent (Firth): sixth place girls long jump
McKenzie Sermon (West Jefferson): second place girls triple jump
Abby Schiess (Firth): fifth place girls triple jump, fifth place girls 800
Dylan Vanderschaaf (Salmon): third place boys triple jump
Owen Tarkalson (Salmon): second place boys pole vault
Cole Searle (North Fremont): fifth place boys pole vault
Garrett Hawkes (North Fremont): first place boys long jump, first place boys high jump, second place boys 110 hurdles, second place boys 300 hurdles
Tara Butler (Firth): third place girls high jump
Erith Hayes (Ririe): fifth place girls high jump
Sage Wood (West Jefferson): fifth place girls pole vault, third place girls 200
Mackay Williams (Salmon): fourth place girls pole vault
Jordi Holdaway (West Jefferson): second place girls 100 hurdles, third place girls 100, second place girls 200
Alexa Nedrow (North Fremont): sixth place girls 100 hurdles
Seth Woodland (Firth): fifth place boys 110 hurdles, sixth place boys 300 hurdles
Tyler Shuldberg (North Fremont): sixth place boys 110 hurdles
Malaika Rogers, Cambree Hall, McKenzie Sermon, Sage Wood (West Jefferson): first place girls 4x200
McKenzie Sermon, Malaika Rogers, Sage Wood, Jordi Holdaway (West Jefferson): first place girls 4x100 (and classification record)
Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Cassi Robbins, Addison Trent (Firth): third place girls 4x200
Kiley Mecham, Kiley Smith, Nicole McKinnon, Addison Trent (Firth): third place girls 4x100
Cassi Robbins, Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon (Firth): first place girls 4x400
Haley Ayers, Hannah Ayers, Ellise Miller, Graycee Litton (North Fremont): third place girls 4x400
Will Garrett, Griffin Mylan, Johnathan Simmons, Andy Gebhardt (Salmon): sixth place boys 4x400
Austin Smith, Zeb Johnson, Athan Blonquist, Wyatt Matheson (Firth): sixth place boys 4x100
Cassi Robbins (Firth): first place girls 400, fifth place girls 200
Cambree Hall (West Jefferson): fifth place girls 400, sixth place girls 200
Peyton Litton (North Fremont): sixth place boys 400, third place boys 300 hurdles
Graycee Litton (North Fremont): fifth place girls 300 hurdles
Class 1A
Natalya Babcock (Butte County): third place girls 3,200, first place girls 800, second place girls 1,600
Paige Ramsey (Leadore): second place girls shot put
Isaac Schwenke (Challis): fifth place boys shot put
Hunter Rogers (Watersprings): sixth place boys discus
William Ashley (Challis): sixth place boys long jump, first place boys 100, fourth place boys 200, second place boys 400
Jazmine Rivera (Challis): fourth place girls pole vault
Hannah Corrigan (Challis): first place girls discus
Gabriela Hernandez (Clark County): second place girls discus
Bridger Hansen, Brady McAffee, Rylee Hodge, Keyan Cummins (Butte County): first place boys 4x200, third place boys 4x100
Keyan Cummins (Butte County): fourth place boys 100, fifth place boys 200
Bridger Hansen (Butte County): forth place boys 400
Matt Almgren (Watersprings): sixth place boys 400
Kyle Quiroz (Leadore): sixth place boys 100
Parker May (Challis): fifth place boys 800, sixth place boys 1,600