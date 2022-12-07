garrett Smith rodeo

Garrett Smith celebrates his win in Round 3 of the National Final Rodeo.

 PRCA ProRodeo photo by Click Thompson

LAS VEGAS – He looks a bit battered, but if asked, Garrett Smith doesn’t seem to mind.

“I’ve had some bumps and bruises (since the third round),” said Smith, of Rexburg, competing at his fourth National Finals Rodeo. “I feel pretty good. We are sore, but when we ride bulls for a living, we’re going to be sore. I had a few stitches, but it’s not a big deal.”


