Martin Gordo of Rexburg won a Rocky Mountain Regional boxing championship earlier this month in Salt Lake City in the 165-pound weight division. The win qualifies Gordo for the National Golden Gloves Tournament May 8-13 in Philadelphia.
Gordo, 23, fights out of Razor’s Edge Gym in Idaho Falls. He is the lone male boxer from Idaho to qualify for this year’s event. Earlier this year, Gordo won the Idaho State Golden Gloves title to qualify for the regional tournament. This is Gordo’s second regional championship.
“This is one of the greatest wins I’ve ever had,” Gordo said. “It feels really good to qualify for the national tournament. I can’t wait to get there and compete.”
Gordo will looks to become the second national champion from Razor’s Edge this year. In February, Owen Taule of Razor’s Edge won a national Silver Gloves Championship in the 132-pound weight division. Taule, a 14-year-old freshman at Idaho Falls High School, won the Silver Gloves national title in a tournament in Independence, Mo.
“We are excited for the opportunity to compete in Philadelphia,” Razor’s Edge coach Holly Gregson said. “Because this is the 100th anniversary of Golden Gloves, this is an incredible year go to this tournament. It’s going to be an incredible event.”
This year’s event in Philadelphia is an Olympic qualifier. The Golden Gloves Tournament takes in boxers aged 18 to 40
