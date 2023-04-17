Martin Gordo boxing

Coach Holly Gregson, Martin Gordo, Kennedy Lara, and Kelly Gregson at this year’s regional tournament.

 Courtesy photo

Martin Gordo of Rexburg won a Rocky Mountain Regional boxing championship earlier this month in Salt Lake City in the 165-pound weight division. The win qualifies Gordo for the National Golden Gloves Tournament May 8-13 in Philadelphia.

Gordo, 23, fights out of Razor’s Edge Gym in Idaho Falls. He is the lone male boxer from Idaho to qualify for this year’s event. Earlier this year, Gordo won the Idaho State Golden Gloves title to qualify for the regional tournament. This is Gordo’s second regional championship.


