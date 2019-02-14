NAMPA-- Maybe it was the cavernous feel of the Ford Idaho Center, or maybe it was the looming presence of Boise’s imposing frontcourt. Whatever the reason, the Rigby girls basketball team simply couldn’t get enough shots to fall as the Trojans fell to Boise, 58-43, Thursday afternoon in the 5A state tournament opening round.
Kenadee French scored 12 points and fellow senior Summer Dabell added nine points for Rigby (18-8), but the Trojans shot 25 percent from the field and fell into the consolation bracket, where they will face Lake City at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
“They only made one more field goal than we did, but they played physical and it was to their advantage,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “They got easier shots than we did, they got more rebounds. And then as the game went on, we had to push it and shoot some shots we didn’t really want to take.”
Size was indeed an advantage for Boise (18-6). Led by 6-foot-4 junior post Peyton McFarland’s 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, the Braves enjoyed a 44-29 rebounding advantage. They also blocked three shots and altered countless others as Rigby struggled to finish in the paint.
“I think we were rushing our shots because we were worried about their size,” French said. “And it was different shooting in such an open gym. It was a different atmosphere than we are used to.”
The game was close early, with Boise leading 15-10 after one quarter and 22-15 at the half. But the Braves seized control for good with a 16-3 run to start the second half. “We don’t see a lot of that kind of size during the season,” Shippen said. “It can be intimidating.”
The flow of the game also worked against the Trojans. While Boise’s post players were physical inside, Rigby got into foul trouble while trying to press on the perimeter. Boise took advantage at the free throw line, making 24 of 32 attempts. Rigby was 8 of 10 at the charity stripe, but didn’t attempt a foul shot until there was 1:46 remaining in the third quarter.
“I thought we attacked the rim really well,” Boise coach Kim Brydges said. “The free throws we shot were a huge difference in the game. And we made them, too, so that was important.”
Boise guard Allie Guerricabeitia led all scorers with 15 points, while Allison Ross added 11. Tylie Jones had six points and seven rebounds for Rigby, which needs to win Friday and Saturday to secure its first state trophy since 2012.
“We’re going to bounce back from this loss,” French said. “We’ll go even harder tomorrow and leave everything on the floor.”
BOISE 58, RIGBY 43
Boise 15 7 18 18—58
Rigby 10 5 11 17—43
BOISE—Hope Smimatsu 2, Allie Guerricabeitia 15, Allison Ross 11, Ava Oakland 1, Madi Williams 8, Sarah Carrell 2, Syd Davis 7, Peyton McFarland 12. FG: 15. FT: 24-32. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Guerricabeitia, Williams, Davis 2). TOTAL FOULS: 9. FOULED OUT:
RIGBY —Ruby Murdoch 5, Summer Dabell 9, Kenadee French 12, Tylie Jones 6, Emma Shippen 3, Anna Fullmer 4, Mateya Mobley 4. FG: 14. FT: 8-10. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Murdoch, Jones 3, Fullmer 2). TOTAL FOULS: 23. FOULED OUT: Murdoch.