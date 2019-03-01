NAMPA—For three quarters Friday night, Rigby hung right with 5A state tournament favorite Borah at the Ford Idaho Center.
But in the second quarter, things came unraveled for the Trojans. Behind an 18-2 avalanche of momentum, the Lions seized a lead they would never surrender, going on to earn a 72-59 victory and a spot in Saturday’s title game.
Borah (23-3) will play Madison (25-3) at 8 p.m. Rigby (20-7) faces Post Falls (18-7) in the third-place game, set for noon at Columbia High.
“We came out determined and really got it going on the offensive end,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “But Borah’s a good team. They made some adjustments and we got into foul trouble, which was tough for us to respond to. We kept fighting, but we just didn’t quite have enough tonight.”
Rigby got off to a great start, making shots and stifling Borah’s offense with quickness and length. The Trojans led 20-12 after the opening frame and looked to have an upset in the making.
But in the second quarter, Borah came to life. Led by standout seniors Austin Bolt and Ellis Magnuson, the Lions started hitting shots and finding seams in Rigby’s defense. Losing junior big man Tanoa Togiai to foul trouble made things worse for the Trojans, and when the dust settled, Borah led 39-28 after outscoring Rigby 27-8 in the period.
“We got down a little because things weren’t falling for us and they were making big shots,” said Rigby junior Britton Berrett. “They got that momentum, and they’re a good team, so it’s tough to come back.”
Rigby refused to go away quietly. The Trojans started the second half with consecutive three-point plays and remained within reach until late in the fourth quarter. But every time Rigby made a run, the Lions countered—usually led by the scrappy athleticism of Bolt in the paint or the lightning-quick savvy of Magnuson on the perimeter. Bolt, who is headed to Utah State on a football scholarship, finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Magnuson added 15 points and six assists.
“You just look at those two studs they have, Magnuson and Bolt,” Berrett said. “They’re tough, and they played really well tonight.”
“What makes them such good players is they embrace being in these big moments,” added Borah coach Jeremy Dennis. “It’s their mental makeup.”
Berrett led a balanced Rigby attack with 15 points. Togiai added 10 points in just 13 foul-plagued minutes, while Tagg Olaveson also scored 10 and Brycen Uffens chipped in 8.
DeVaughn Williams scored 15 points for Borah, which won the turnover battle 11-4—a key stat in a game where shooting percentages (47-45 Borah) and rebounding (28-26 Rigby) were nearly identical.