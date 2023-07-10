RIGBY- Rigby Lake is a place where people around the area will come during the summer to enjoy a nice swim, paddle board, float, build sandcastles with their children, and enjoy a nice barbeque. It also becomes the place where triathletes come together to succeed and overcome mental and physical obstacles.
Triathletes from around the area and other states showcased their talents and training at Rigby Lake on a beautiful Saturday morning. With the same format used in the Rexburg Triathlon, both the Olympic and sprint division participants were ready to complete the challenge.
Jaiden Liddle, a cross-country runner from Idaho Falls, finished first in the sprint division and was the first runner overall to get to the finish line.
“I did expect to maybe finish first, I was expecting someone there with me that I can pace off, but I expected to be pretty good,” Liddle said.
Finishing first for Little was something challenging knowing his sister is a college swimmer at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“Me and her go back and forth of who wins,” Liddle said of his sister Tayla. “We kind of just wing it together.”
Both started competing when they were little, something that has served them in this event.
“Our parents got us involved whenever we were kids,” Tayla Liddle said. “We just have always done it since then. I have enjoyed it my whole life. I really like doing it with my brother, he is a good training partner and a good competitor.”
While each triathlete races to improve time and to get better each triathlon, others do it to improve health and inspire others to overcome fear. Richard Ford, a triathlete from Connecticut, has been traveling around the nation to compete in triathlons in 50 states.
“I was inspired because I use to be 50 pounds heavier, and the only time I am in shape now is when I am training for a triathlon,” Ford said. “It took me about a year to get back into shape. I signed up for a local event in Connecticut, well this isn’t enough, I got to do more. So what is a fabulous goal? How about one in every state.”
Last year, Ford competed in 18 triathlons in 18 states. This year it’s 13 on his way to do 23. Ford also gave advice to those who want to race in a triathlon and even racing in different parts of the country.
“Just need a couple of things; the willpower to do it, the time to train and some kind of vehicle that can take you everywhere like a van. If you do that you can do it,” Ford said.
The race also had a kid’s division, where kids can compete while also having fun and promoting triathlon to young athletes.
“The kids race, this is this is the future of triathlon. We had double the kids this year than we had last year. They are some great kids out there racing and it was a lot of fun for them,” Race director Bryan Magleby said.
