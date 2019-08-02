Cheers for two saddle bronc contestants Friday evening at the 108th War Bonnet Roundup were particularly enthusiastic.
Those cowboys were from Idaho — eastern Idaho, to be exact — and were competing in front of a home crowd at Sandy Downs.
Although neither of them stayed on their broncs for the required eight seconds to receive a score, the chance to compete at Idaho’s oldest rodeo was a moment Rigby’s Wyatt Hurst and Challis’s Kade Bruno both savored.
“I rode mini bulls here before,” said Bruno, who graduated from Challis High School in May. “To come here and compete in the PRCA rodeo, it’s awesome.”
Hurst, a 2014 Rigby High School graduate, has been to War Bonnet before. He placed second in saddle bronc in 2015 and scored an 81 on the final night of the 2016 War Bonnet to finish fifth in the go-round. He said he had hoped to do better Friday, but he liked the chance to compete in eastern Idaho.
While he traveled 75,000 miles last year competing in rodeos, he is just now getting into the busiest part of this year’s travel schedule. There was a good reason for holding off until August.
“I just had a kid in May, so I’ve been trying to stay close to home,” Hurst said. “It’s a little girl.”
Bruno credited Hurst for encouraging him to enter this year’s War Bonnet. Bruno works for Hurst, and the two will be traveling together to rodeos in the upcoming weeks.
They head to Preston next and will be in a different town every day for the rest of the next week.
This year’s Idaho saddle bronc state champion who went on to place second in bull riding, seventh in saddle bronc and tie for third in the all-around cowboy standings at the National High School Finals Rodeo last month, Bruno has had his share of competing on big stages. That experience helps when he enters the chute at a rodeo like War Bonnet.
“Competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo prepares you for that,” Bruno said. “You just have to seize the moment and let it all hang out.”
Hurst has had his PRCA card for four years while Bruno is beginning to get his taste of pro rodeos, but Hurst said Bruno has a bright future. Bruno won saddle bronc last week at the Last Chance Stampede, a PRCA rodeo in Helena, Mont.
“It makes it harder to win when you’re competing against someone like that,” Hurst said with a smile. “He’s been riding really good. He makes me feel younger.”
Bruno, who will soon be starting his collegiate career at Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., has big goals ahead. He described 2019 as a special year--competing at the NHSFR, being part of a talented senior class at Challis and joining fellow graduates Jessi Farr and Rowdy Piva as recipients of rodeo scholarships. He is shooting for a national title at the College National Finals Rodeo next and eventually pursuing a pro career that would take him to the National Finals Rodeo.
“To live out a childhood dream is pretty special,” Bruno said.
Hurst has been competing since sixth grade, and his father rodeoed when he was younger. He said the people are the best part of rodeo, and every rodeo he goes to is a chance to reunite with the friends he’s made.
“It’s all one big family,” Hurst said. “I’ve been all the way to Miami, Fla. You get to meet so many people. I’ve seen a lot of things some people never get to see.”
Will his daughter be the next Hurst to take up rodeo?
“Maybe racing barrels,” he said, smiling.