Rigby High School multisport athlete Mateya Mobley will be trading in her maroon and gold for brown and yellow later this year.
The senior signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue her track career at the University of Wyoming. Mobley said the university will provide scholarships to cover 70 percent of her total expenses.
Idaho’s defending 5A state champion in girls shot put, Mobley said she was recruited by colleges of various levels, but her short list consisted of Wyoming, Utah State and Idaho State.
Mobley made an official visit to Laramie and also received a home visit by Wyoming throws coach Carrie Lane during volleyball season. The conversations that took place during those visits made an impression on her and ultimately influenced her decision to sign with the Cowgirls.
“This would probably be the best school for me to get where I needed to go,” Mobley said in a phone interview. “We hit it off really well. She didn’t sugarcoat. She was real to talk to. She said, ‘It’s a great school. If you don’t like it and it’s not for you, we understand.’ I like how she thought of that.”
Mobley has participated in volleyball, basketball and track throughout her Rigby career. While she said she has always known she wanted to continue competing beyond high school, she did not know which sport until her junior year.
“When I was younger, I was like, ‘I want to go in basketball,’” Mobley said. “After sophomore year and going to state (track) and medaling, my junior year, I really buckled down. After I won state (in shot put), I knew that’s what I wanted to do. Track was the thing I knew to do.”
Mobley has placed in shot put at the state track meet every year. She placed sixth as a freshman at the 4A state meet, sixth as a sophomore at the 5A state meet and won the 5A state meet as a junior to conclude an undefeated season. Her winning mark of 41 feet, 10.5 inches, was a personal best and was the best mark in girls shot put for any classification in Idaho during the 2018 outdoor season.
Mobley said she has aspirations of another undefeated season and more personal bests this season, which she plans to use as preparation for college track. She credited Rigby’s entire track coaching staff for helping her continue her career.
“My coaches, I couldn’t have gotten here without them,” Mobley said. “They’ve put in the time and work to get me here. Not just my (throws) coaches, but (head) coach (James) Parrish. He does everything he can for you. The coaching staff honestly has worked so hard for all the athletes here.”