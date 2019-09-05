For Rigby middle linebacker Taten Hawkes, two numbers stood out Thursday night in a 42-13 win over Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium.
The numbers 73 and 11.
Seventy-three was the number of yards Hawkes and his teammates gave up on the second play of the game.
Eleven was the number of yards Hawkes and his teammates gave up in the second half of the game.
“We came out and played patty-cake in the first half, and we got ripped a new one at halftime,” Hawkes said. “We just had to adjust our attitude, not lose our keys and make reads.”
Hillcrest jumped out to that early lead to the delight of the home fans when tailback Tre Kofe took off on the Jet sweep and cut it up the middle for a 73-yard score.
Rigby struggled on its first two possessions, but as the Trojans tightened their defense, the offense started to benefit from short fields.
After going out on downs on their first two possessions, Rigby converted three short fields into three quick touchdowns to head into halftime leading 18-13.
Those scores came on drives of 31, 46 and 33 yards.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Trojans scored on all but their first and last possessions, firing away with the passing game into a hapless Hillcrest secondary.
Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson completed just nine passes on the night, but four of those went for touchdowns on passes to Christian Fredricksen, Keegan Wolfensberger and Peyton Richardson.
“Our offense has an amazing receiving corps, and the quarterback to make it all work,” Hawkes said. “I’ve been excited all year to watch those guys.”
The win over the defending 4A state champion Knights (1-1) was particularly satisfying for Rigby (1-1) senior linebacker Trey McKinlay, following the season opening loss at Coeur d’Alene.
For McKinlay, this was a chance for him and the rest of the Trojans to show the Jefferson County partisans what kind of a team they had been working to put together all summer.
“We came out playing crappy, but we dominated in the second half,” senior linebacker Trey McKinlay said. “We deserved this win.”
Kofe led all runners with 149 rushing yards, and Thompson led the Trojans with 167 passing and 49 rushing.
Next up for Rigby is the team’s home opener against Skyline on Sept. 13. The same night, Hillcrest hosts Shelley in its 4A District 6 opener.
RIGBY 42, HILLCREST 13
Rigby 0 18 14 10 — 42
Hillcrest 6 7 0 0 — 13
First quarter
HC — Tre Kofe 73 run (run failed) 11:04
Second quarter
R — Keegan Thompson 1 run (kick blocked) 11:08
R — Christian Fredricksen 5 pass from Thompson (kick failed) 8:09
HC — Colby Sessions 26 pass from Seth Curtis (Gutama Haws kick) 3:23
R — Brigham Youngstrom 1 run (pass failed) 1:59
Third quarter
R — Thompson 2 run (Brendan Behunin kick) 4:53
R — Keegan Wolfensberger 26 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick) :11
Fourth quarter
R — Peyton Richardson 42 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick) 10:05
R — Behunin 37 FG (5:27)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Rigby, Thompson 8-49, Richardson 2-33, Taylor Freeman 3-20, Zheik Falevai 3-16, Youngstrom 10-7. Hillcrest, Kofe 16-149, Derrick Hatch 8-22, Seth Curtis 10-4, Lucas Paterson 1-1, Austin Needham 1-(-2), Haws 2-(-6).
PASSING — Rigby, Thompson 9-17-0-167, Falevai 0-1-0-0. Hillcrest, Curtis 2-4-0-48, Tyler Schultz 1-1-0-3, Hatch 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rigby, Fredricksen 3-56, Trajen Larsen 4-43, Richardson 1-42, Wolfensberbger 1-26. Hillcrest, Sessions 1-26, Ben Maxwell 2-25