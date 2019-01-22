With district tournaments nearing away, the boys state basketball media polls continue to show little movement as the top teams continued to hold onto their spots in Week 8.
The only change among poll leaders was in 4A, where Minico dropped out of a first-place tie with Preston after the Indians defeated Minico 91-87 last week. Preston received eight of nine first-place votes.
Ririe, which improved to 14-1 with impressive wins over Salmon and North Fremont, retained its position at the top of 2A. North Fremont stayed at No. 4.
Madison and Rigby continued to secure the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in Class 5A, with both teams picking up a pair of wins last week.
There was some movement in 3A, where Snake River dropped from third down to fifth after losing at Sugar-Salem and Kimberly.
Challis stayed at No. 4 in Class 1A Division 1 and Mackay dropped from No. 2 into a tie for fourth-place in Class 1A Division 2. North Gem made the leap from No. 5 up to second in the poll.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Idaho boys basketball media poll
Week 8
All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (9) 15-1 45 1
2. Madison 13-2 33 2
3. Rigby 14-2 26 3
4. Borah 13-3 22 4
5. Post Falls 12-6 8 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (8) 16-1 44 t-1
2. Minico 13-2 33 t-1
3. Twin Falls (1) 13-2 30 3
4. Columbia 12-2 14 4
5. Century 10-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 11-4 44 1
2. Parma (1) 15-1 37 2
3. Kimberly 11-3 24 4
4. Sugar-Salem 10-7 19 5
5. Snake River 9-5 10 3
Others receiving votes: Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 13-2 45 1
2. Bear Lake 13-2 31 2
3. Grangeville 10-3 25 3
4. North Fremont 10-3 20 4
t-5. Cole Valley Christian 10-4 6 —
t-5. West Side 9-6 6 —
Others receiving votes: Declo 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 12-3 43 1
2. Wallace (2) 12-1 36 2
3. Prairie 11-4 29 3
4. Challis 10-2 14 4
5. Grace 12-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 15-0 45 1
2. North Gem 13-3 24 5
3. Genesis Prep 10-6 23 3
t-4. Mackay 12-4 17 2
t-4. Salmon River 14-3 17 4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 7, Garden Valley 1, Lakeside 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal