The Ririe High School boys basketball team took over the No. 1 spot in the 2A ranks of the first boys basketball state media poll of 2019 released Tuesday.
The Bulldogs received six of nine possible No. 1 votes to take the top spot in the newest poll. Ririe has won four consecutive games, including over ranked 3A teams Sugar-Salem and Snake River. North Fremont, which defeated two-time defending state champion Bear Lake last week, remained at the No. 4 spot in 2A.
The 2A ranks were not the only ones to see considerable change. Rocky Mountain took over the No. 1 spot while Madison and Rigby, the previous No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, dropped to No. 2 and No. 3 after recent losses.
In 4A, Idaho Falls joined the ranks by tying for the No. 5 spot with Columbia. The Tigers defeated Madison last week. Minico took over the No. 1 spot.
In 3A, Snake River and Sugar-Salem both dropped to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Undefeated Parma is the new No. 1. Teton was among teams receiving votes.
The 1A Division I and 1A Division II ranks were the only ones that did not feature new No. 1s, as Lapwai and Lighthouse Christian retained their spots. Challis fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in the 1ADI ranks while Mackay moved up from No. 5 to a tie for No. 2 in 1ADII. Watersprings was among 1ADII teams receiving votes.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 6 Idaho boys basketball poll
All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (6) 12-1 39 3
2. Madison (3) 10-2 37 1
3. Rigby 9-2 29 2
4. Borah 9-3 21 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 7-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (4) 10-1 39 2
2. Preston (5) 13-1 36 3
3. Twin Falls 10-1 32 1
4. Century 7-3 15 4
t-5. Kuna 7-3 4 5
t-5. Columbia 9-2 4 —
t-5. Idaho Falls 6-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Parma (7) 11-0 43 3
2. Fruitland (2) 8-4 37 2
3. Snake River 7-3 26 1
4. Kimberly 6-3 16 5
5. Sugar-Salem 7-7 11 4
Others receiving votes: Weiser 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (6) 9-1 39 2
2. Bear Lake (3) 10-1 37 1
3. Grangeville 8-2 22 3
4. North Fremont 6-2 21 4
5. Marsing 9-3 5 —
Others receiving votes: Declo 4, St. Maries 4, Melba 2, Cole Valley Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 7-3 41 1
2. Wallace (3) 9-0 38 2
t-3. Prairie 7-4 14 t-4
t-3. Valley 8-3 14 —
5. Challis 7-2 11 3
Others receiving votes: Oakley 8, Potlatch 7, Grace 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 11-0 45 1
t-2. Salmon River 10-1 19 3
t-2. Mackay 8-2 19 5
4. Genesis Prep 4-6 16 2
5. North Gem 9-2 15 4
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 13, Horseshoe Bend 7, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune