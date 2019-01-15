Ririelogo

Ririe remained the No. 1 team in the Idaho Class 2A boys basketball media poll released Tuesday after a perfect week that included victories over South Fremont, Firth and Teton.

The Bulldogs have won seven straight games since a 64-60 loss to Snake River on Dec. 13. Ririe avenged that loss with a 54-52 win on Dec. 29.

Snake River remains as the No. 3 team in Class 3A after finishing 2-0 last week and Mackay, which is on a seven-game win streak, remained No. 2 in 1A Division II.

In Class 5A, Madison and Rigby retained the second and third spots, with Rocky Mountain holding strong at No. 1. The Bobcats and Trojans received one first-place vote each.

Other area teams ranked in the poll include Sugar-Salem (No. 5 in 3A), North Fremont (No. 4 in 2A), and Challis, which moved up a spot to No. 4 in 1A Division I.

Idaha Falls, coming off an impressive win over Hillcrest, but a loss to Twin Falls last week, was among teams receiving votes in Class 4A.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Week 7 Idaho boys basketball poll

Records are through Monday, Jan. 14

Class 5A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 14-1 42 1

2. Madison (1) 11-2 34 2

3. Rigby (1) 12-2 29 3

4. Borah 11-3 21 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 9-3 8 5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

T-1. Preston (5) 14-1 38 2

T-1 Minico (4) 12-1 38 1

3. Twin Falls 11-2 27 3

4. Columbia 10-2 14 t-5

5. Century 9-4 13 4

Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Idaho Falls 2

Class 3A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 9-4 42 2

2. Parma (2) 13-1 35 1

3. Snake River (1) 9-3 28 3

4. Kimberly 8-3 17 4

5. Sugar-Salem 9-7 11 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 2

Class 2A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (7) 12-1 42 1

2. Bear Lake (2) 12-1 38 2

3. Grangeville 10-2 24 3

4. North Fremont 9-2 22 4

5. Declo 9-4 4 -

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 2, McCall-Donnelly 1

Class 1A Division-I

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 9-3 41 1

2. Wallace (4) 11-0 37 2

3. Prairie 9-4 27 T-3

4. Challis 8-2 12 5

5. Grace 11-5 7 -

Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Riverstone 3, Potlatch 2, Shoshone 1

Class 1A Division-II

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 13-0 45 1

2. Mackay 10-2 28 T-2

3. Genesis Prep 7-6 19 4

4. Salmon River 12-2 17 T-2

5. North Gem 11-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 5, Garden Valley 4, Horseshoe Bend 3, Kendrick 2, Carey 1

