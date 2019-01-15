Ririe remained the No. 1 team in the Idaho Class 2A boys basketball media poll released Tuesday after a perfect week that included victories over South Fremont, Firth and Teton.
The Bulldogs have won seven straight games since a 64-60 loss to Snake River on Dec. 13. Ririe avenged that loss with a 54-52 win on Dec. 29.
Snake River remains as the No. 3 team in Class 3A after finishing 2-0 last week and Mackay, which is on a seven-game win streak, remained No. 2 in 1A Division II.
In Class 5A, Madison and Rigby retained the second and third spots, with Rocky Mountain holding strong at No. 1. The Bobcats and Trojans received one first-place vote each.
Other area teams ranked in the poll include Sugar-Salem (No. 5 in 3A), North Fremont (No. 4 in 2A), and Challis, which moved up a spot to No. 4 in 1A Division I.
Idaha Falls, coming off an impressive win over Hillcrest, but a loss to Twin Falls last week, was among teams receiving votes in Class 4A.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 7 Idaho boys basketball poll
Records are through Monday, Jan. 14
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 14-1 42 1
2. Madison (1) 11-2 34 2
3. Rigby (1) 12-2 29 3
4. Borah 11-3 21 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 9-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
T-1. Preston (5) 14-1 38 2
T-1 Minico (4) 12-1 38 1
3. Twin Falls 11-2 27 3
4. Columbia 10-2 14 t-5
5. Century 9-4 13 4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Idaho Falls 2
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 9-4 42 2
2. Parma (2) 13-1 35 1
3. Snake River (1) 9-3 28 3
4. Kimberly 8-3 17 4
5. Sugar-Salem 9-7 11 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 2
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 12-1 42 1
2. Bear Lake (2) 12-1 38 2
3. Grangeville 10-2 24 3
4. North Fremont 9-2 22 4
5. Declo 9-4 4 -
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 2, McCall-Donnelly 1
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 9-3 41 1
2. Wallace (4) 11-0 37 2
3. Prairie 9-4 27 T-3
4. Challis 8-2 12 5
5. Grace 11-5 7 -
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Riverstone 3, Potlatch 2, Shoshone 1
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 13-0 45 1
2. Mackay 10-2 28 T-2
3. Genesis Prep 7-6 19 4
4. Salmon River 12-2 17 T-2
5. North Gem 11-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 5, Garden Valley 4, Horseshoe Bend 3, Kendrick 2, Carey 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register