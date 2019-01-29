For the fourth straight week, Ririe sits atop the 2A ranks of the boys basketball state media poll.
The Bulldogs, who received all nine first-place votes in the Week 9 poll released Tuesday, have won 11 straight games and enter Friday’s game with Salmon with a 16-1 record. Fellow Nuclear Conference team North Fremont remained at the No. 4 spot.
In 4A, Idaho Falls is among teams receiving votes. Preston (16-2) dropped from the No. 1 spot to third after falling 52-44 at Century last week. Minico moved up to No. 1.
Madison (15-2) and Rigby retained their places as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, respectively, behind Rocky Mountain in Class 5A. The Bobcats (15-2) will host the Trojans (15-2) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Madison won the previous contest 45-42 in December.
Teton moved in the No. 5 spot in 3A, overtaking Snake River. Teton is on a four-game win streak, with its last two wins coming over Snake River on Thursday and Sugar-Salem on Saturday. Sugar-Salem remained at the No. 4 spot in the 3A ranks.
Challis and Mackay kept their No. 4 spots in the 1A Division II and 1A Division II rankings, respectively.
Complete poll results are below with local teams bolded.
Week 9 Idaho boys basketball media poll
Records are through Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (9) 17-1 45 1
2. Madison 15-2 34 2
3. Rigby 15-2 24 3
4. Borah 15-3 23 4
5. Post Falls 12-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (5) 15-2 36 2
2. Twin Falls (3) 15-2 35 3
3. Preston (1) 16-2 32 1
4. Century 12-4 21 5
5. Columbia 12-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Idaho Falls 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 13-4 43 1
2. Parma (1) 16-2 34 2
3. Kimberly 13-3 28 3
4. Sugar-Salem 11-8 16 4
5. Teton 10-6 7 —
Others receiving votes: Snake River 6, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 16-1 45 1
2. Bear Lake 14-2 31 2
3. Grangeville 13-3 27 3
4. North Fremont 13-3 19 4
5. West Side 10-7 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 14-3 45 1
2. Wallace 13-2 30 2
3. Prairie 13-5 26 3
4. Challis 12-3 12 4
5. Grace 13-5 9 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 8, Glenns Ferry 4, Liberty Charter 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 17-0 45 1
2. North Gem 15-3 31 2
3. Genesis Prep 10-7 19 3
4. Mackay 14-4 18 t-4
5. Salmon River 15-4 13 t-4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, Camas County 3, Lakeside 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com