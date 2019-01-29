Ririelogo

For the fourth straight week, Ririe sits atop the 2A ranks of the boys basketball state media poll.

The Bulldogs, who received all nine first-place votes in the Week 9 poll released Tuesday, have won 11 straight games and enter Friday’s game with Salmon with a 16-1 record. Fellow Nuclear Conference team North Fremont remained at the No. 4 spot.

In 4A, Idaho Falls is among teams receiving votes. Preston (16-2) dropped from the No. 1 spot to third after falling 52-44 at Century last week. Minico moved up to No. 1.

Madison (15-2) and Rigby retained their places as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, respectively, behind Rocky Mountain in Class 5A. The Bobcats (15-2) will host the Trojans (15-2) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Madison won the previous contest 45-42 in December.

Teton moved in the No. 5 spot in 3A, overtaking Snake River. Teton is on a four-game win streak, with its last two wins coming over Snake River on Thursday and Sugar-Salem on Saturday. Sugar-Salem remained at the No. 4 spot in the 3A ranks.

Challis and Mackay kept their No. 4 spots in the 1A Division II and 1A Division II rankings, respectively.

Complete poll results are below with local teams bolded.

Week 9 Idaho boys basketball media poll

Records are through Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (9) 17-1 45 1

2. Madison 15-2 34 2

3. Rigby 15-2 24 3

4. Borah 15-3 23 4

5. Post Falls 12-6 8 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (5) 15-2 36 2

2. Twin Falls (3) 15-2 35 3

3. Preston (1) 16-2 32 1

4. Century 12-4 21 5

5. Columbia 12-3 6 4

Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Idaho Falls 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (8) 13-4 43 1

2. Parma (1) 16-2 34 2

3. Kimberly 13-3 28 3

4. Sugar-Salem 11-8 16 4

5. Teton 10-6 7 —

Others receiving votes: Snake River 6, Weiser 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (9) 16-1 45 1

2. Bear Lake 14-2 31 2

3. Grangeville 13-3 27 3

4. North Fremont 13-3 19 4

5. West Side 10-7 8 t-5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Marsing 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 14-3 45 1

2. Wallace 13-2 30 2

3. Prairie 13-5 26 3

4. Challis 12-3 12 4

5. Grace 13-5 9 5

Others receiving votes: Valley 8, Glenns Ferry 4, Liberty Charter 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 17-0 45 1

2. North Gem 15-3 31 2

3. Genesis Prep 10-7 19 3

4. Mackay 14-4 18 t-4

5. Salmon River 15-4 13 t-4

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, Camas County 3, Lakeside 1.

