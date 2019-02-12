The final boys basketball state media poll was released Tuesday with little change other than movement in the 4A ranks.
Ririe remained the area’s lone No. 1 team, earning a unanimous No. 1 spot in 2A. The 19-1 Bulldogs concluded regular season conference play 8-0 to take the No. 1 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament.
Twin Falls overtook Preston as No. 1 in 4A, earning five of the nine first-place votes. The Indians and Century split the remaining four first-place votes. Idaho Falls (15-5), which had previously been receiving votes, moved into No. 5.
In 5A, Madison remained second behind Rocky Mountain, but did garner a first-place vote. Rigby dropped from No. 3 to No. 4.
Teton and Sugar-Salem swapped the No. 4 and No. 5 rankings in 3A after Teton earned the No. 1 seed in the 3A District 6 tournament. Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes. In 1A Division II, Mackay remained No. 4.
Below is the full poll with local teams bolded.
Final boys basketball state media poll. All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 19-2 43 1
2. Madison (1) 19-2 35 2
3. Borah (1) 18-3 30 4
4. Rigby 17-4 13 3
5. Post Falls 15-6 14 5
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Twin Falls (5) 18-2 40 2
2. Preston (2) 19-2 35 1
3. Century (2) 17-4 28 4
4. Minico 17-4 19 3
5. Idaho Falls 15-5 7 —
Others receiving votes: Moscow 6.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 17-4 44 1
t-2. Parma 18-3 32 2
t-2. Kimberly (1) 17-3 32 3
4. Teton 12-7 15 5
5. Sugar-Salem 13-9 7 4
Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 19-1 45 1
2. Bear Lake 18-2 33 2
3. Grangeville 15-3 27 3
4. North Fremont 15-4 20 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: West Side 3, McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-4 44 1
2. Wallace (1) 15-2 31 2
3. Prairie 15-6 23 3
4. Valley 16-4 17 5
5. Grace 15-5 13 4
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Liberty Charter 2, Ambrose 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 20-0 45 1
2. North Gem 18-3 32 2
3. Genesis Prep 12-8 21 3
4. Mackay 18-4 18 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 17-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4, Lakeside 1, Logos 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press