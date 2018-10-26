At Declo, the Ririe High School football team’s at-large bid into the 2A state playoffs ended with a 41-21 loss to defending state champion Declo.
Keegan Duncan ran in a 60-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for the Hornets, who led 14-0 after one quarter following another Duncan touchdown and 27-0 at halftime.
Declo ended the third quarter up 41-7. The Bulldogs scored the final two touchdowns of the game in the fourth quarter. A complete box score and Ririe statistics were unavailable by Post Register print deadline Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs end the season 4-5. Thursday was their second playoff appearance since the 2011 season.