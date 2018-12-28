DALLAS — It wasn’t supposed to end like this for Brett Rypien.
Boise State’s four-year starter, the Mountain West all-time leading passer, finishing his career with a canceled bowl game due to weather?
It was hard to comprehend Wednesday that the final time Rypien would ever be seen in a Boise State uniform was when he hugged his family outside the locker room after the First Responder Bowl was canceled due to severe weather.
“It was emotional,” Rypien said. “It was just weird. It’s a weird feeling. When you get the news that the game was called and your career was over, it’s an emotional thing for sure.
“You can’t really control or worry about what you can’t control, so for me, I wanted to play in this game, I wanted to go out on the right note especially after losing the last one. So it was tough hearing the news but it is what it is.”
Rypien completed 3 of 6 passes for 39 yards before the game was halted because of lightning. He had a nice 27-yard pass to CT Thomas on third down to keep a drive going, but the Broncos eventually had to punt.
Boise State punted on each of its first two drives but was set to get the ball back trailing 7-0 when the game was delayed.
The game was eventually canceled, leaving no storybook sendoff for Rypien. No chance at a memorable win over an ACC team. No chance at passing for 295 yards to become just the second Boise State quarterback ever to reach 4,000 yards passing.
Just like that, like the bolts of lightning that frequented the Cotton Bowl Stadium, one of the best quarterbacks in school history had thrown his last pass. His record-setting career was over.
“It sucks,” Rypien said. “That’s the only way I can really put it. You fly all the way down here and unfortunately the weather wasn’t good enough and it was not safe enough to play. I’ll be able to go enjoy a meal with my family tonight and hopefully some of the other guys will be able to do the same, but it’s definitely not a good situation for those that flew out here. You don’t feel good about that.
“It’s not what anybody wanted, but at the same time, you can’t control it.”
Nobody had seen anything like this before. Literally no one. That’s because no bowl game has ever been canceled strictly because of weather. But there was Rypien, left to hug his family and pose for a picture before taking off his Boise State uniform for the last time.
It was a weird, odd scenario that nobody ever could have imagined as the final sendoff for one of the best in school history.
“It’s disappointing because you come all this way and want to see them end it right and hopefully come out with a win,” Brett’s father, Tim Rypien, said. “But it is what it is. We’re all together. The family is together. It would have been nice to see a game, but I’ve been watching the weather the last week and it ended up being exactly what they thought. It would have been nice to end things differently, but what can you do?”
Brett Rypien wasn’t the only senior to play in his final game Wednesday. The odd finish also marked the end of the Boise State career for corner Tyler Horton, STUD Jabril Frazier, wide receivers A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster and several others.
The big question surrounds running back Alexander Mattison, a junior that is considering a jump to the NFL. Mattison had two rushes for three yards before the game was canceled.
Mattison declined comment through a Boise State official, saying he had yet to make a decision on his future. It would seem to make sense for him to turn pro, but the sting of ending his season in this fashion could lead him to return for his senior year.
Boise State’s players are due back in town Jan. 13 to begin offseason conditioning training. Spring practices will start in early March, fall camp will start around Aug. 1 and the Broncos open the season Labor Day weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, against Florida State.
It wasn’t the end that anybody wanted Wednesday night. But as the storms continued to hit Dallas throughout the afternoon and evening, there wasn’t any other choice.
A season that started with so much promise was over in the oddest of ways. And the career of one of the best in school history was done as well.