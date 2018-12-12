A first-year varsity player and a senior both finished the night with double-figure scoring and helped lead the Skyline High School girls basketball team to a 46-27 win over District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Mattie Olson, Skyline’s lone freshman on varsity, and senior Annalise Cheret combined for 27 of the Grizzlies’ points in Tuesday’s contest at Skyline High School — including 17 of Skyline’s 19 first half points.
Cheret, a starter who had a game-high 16 points, said Olson has been an enthusiastic addition to the team and their play complimented each other Tuesday.
“We just cheer each other on,” Cheret said. “She’s an amazing part of our team. She’s got great skill level and she’s super quick. We’re lucky to have such an energetic player.”
That energy came about in the second quarter for Skyline after they ended a turnover fest of a first quarter up 6-0 (with the first two baskets occurring four and a half minutes apart). Lizzie Bialas, Cheret and Olson accounted for all of Skyline’s points in the second quarter, including consecutive buckets by Olson and Cheret in the final 42 seconds, to put the Grizz up 19-5 at halftime.
“There were looks I thought we could’ve gotten in the first quarter,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “The pass defense in the second quarter, that led us to offense on the other side.”
Bialas, Drew Chapman and Macy Olson took over for Skyline in the third quarter, in which Idaho Falls was held to one field goal. A basket for basket battle ensued in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers outscoring the Grizzlies 16-11. That scoring frenzy, however, was not enough to cut I.F.’s deficit to fewer than 14 points.
Idaho Falls coach David Vest said the Grizzlies are one of the best 4A District 6 teams the Tigers have played thus far, with solid rebounding and second chance points.
“We had a slow start and so did they, but they had a better response than we had,” Vest said. “Cheret, she did a great job for them in the low post. We had a great fourth quarter. Not to say the effort wasn’t there in the other quarters, but we’ve got to have better effort in the other three.”
Mattie Olson added 11 points for Skyline (4-5, 1-2), which plays Thursday at Shelley. Keck said the Grizzlies don’t look at Olson any differently due to her age.
“She’s just a part of the team,” Keck said. “We’re glad to have her.”
Kennedy Burton had six points while Olivia Hillam and Emma Williams had five points each for Idaho Falls (1-8, 1-3), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
“The good thing about basketball is we get to see them one more time,” Vest said. “When we see them again, we’ll be a little better prepared.”