The members of the Skyline High School track team did a modified version of ‘We’re No. 1’ when gathering to take photos upon conclusion of the 4A District 6 championships Friday at Ravsten Stadium.
The boys, who scored 177 points, held up three fingers to denote three consecutive years as district champions. The girls, who scored 162 points, held up two fingers to denote back-to-back district championships.
The Grizzlies swept district track for the first time in program history last year, per Post Register records, and head coach Chase Meyer said they entered this year hopeful they could accomplish it again in a revamped 4A classification. This season is the first since 2012 that Districts 5 and 6 were not combined for 4A, meaning traditional 4A District 5 powerhouse Pocatello was no longer a factor in battling for team scores and state berths. The Grizzlies also returned numerous point scorers from last season.
“We had a lot of gutsy performances today,” Meyer said. “Kids stepped up and we had to move some things around with last minute changes to relays. They also wanted to give each other chances to get to state.”
Meyer said the potential to win three consecutive boys track district titles was apparent in 2017, when the Grizzlies had a lot of youth. He said the girls have been led by a core group of sprinters, including Hannah Fish who he said had the meet of her life this week until she rolled her ankle when leaning forward to take second in the 100 finals and had to be replaced on the 4x400 by Sariah Harrison. Fish also anchored Skyline to a win in the 4x200 in a school record 1:44.27.
“They’re the hardest working kids in every practice,” Meyer said. “I think everyone today had great PRs. They’re maturing in their events.”
The Grizzlies piled up points all over Ravsten Stadium in the two day meet, and several athletes made repeat trips to the podium in the process. Macy Olson went 3-for-3 Friday, winning the girls 100 hurdles in 15.14 a day after running a personal best 15.13 in prelims, running a personal best 45.22 to lead a Skyline 1-2 finish in girls 300 hurdles finals with teammate Breanne Herrmann and running the lead leg of Skyline’s girls 4x400 team which won in 4:02.69.
“I think we’re seeing how much depth we have in all our events,” Olson said. “It’s really awesome to have that unification as a team.”
The 1-2 finish in the 300 hurdles with Herrmann was followed by a lengthy embrace between the two. Olson, a junior, and Herrmann, a senior, are good friends and teammates in both cross-country and track, and Herrmann entered Friday as two-time 300 hurdles district champion.
“I haven’t beaten her since freshman year,” Olson said. “I’m amazing how we push each other as teammates. I’m happy I was able to put it together and get a PR.”
Contributing 40 points to Skyline’s cause was sophomore Sariah Harrison. She won Thursday’s girls 3,200 finals in 11:23, Friday’s girls 1,600 finals in a personal best 5:15.15, Friday’s girls 800 finals in 2:22.10 in a photo finish and ran the third leg of Skyline’s winning 4x400.
A returning state medalist, Harrison’s consistent goal is to improve upon her personal best times. Entering districts, her coaches advised her to just have fun. She said her personal best in the 1,600 was a bit of a surprise, and she was visibly elated upon first hearing her official time.
“I decided I’m just gonna have fun,” Harrison said. “It happened and I was not expecting it.”
The 800 was the third consecutive photo finish for Harrison in the event this season, and the second photo finish versus Shelley’s Amy White. The two were neck and neck at the Rigby Invitational in April, a race which White won, and were shoulder to shoulder again Friday upon pulling away from a lead pack of four in the final 300 meters of the bell lap. Before the order of their finish was official, White and Harrison shared a lengthy embrace on the track. Harrison ended up winning Friday, 2:22.10 to 2:22.11, and the two cooled off together in the infield. Harrison said she is amazed by White, a Shelley senior and College of Southern Idaho cross-country and track signee who ran nothing longer than the 400 meters last year and contributed 34 points to Shelley’s 3A girls track state championship.
“That’s incredible when you see athletes like that,” Harrison said. “I love her. She’s great in so many different events.”
Also scoring big for the Grizzlies and having a photo finish of his own was Skyline senior Dallin Hart. He followed up a win in the boys 3,200 finals Thursday in 9:32.09 with a win in Friday’s 1,600 in 4:24.98 in a tight finish over Idaho Falls’ Zach Erikson. The automatic state qualifiers in both races were exactly the same and in the same order: Hart, Erikson and Idaho Falls’ Mitchell Athay.
“It was very painful,” Hart said of the bell lap to the 1,600. “I’ve never been able to beat Zach for hardly ever. I really wanted to prove this year that I could win.”
Both sporting sunglasses during their Saturday races, Hart and Erikson cooled down together. The two have competed in cross-country throughout their careers, but this is Hart’s first track season since their freshman year. Hart, who said he is gunning for Skyline’s school records in the 3,200 and 1,600 next week at state, expressed much respect for Erikson.
“It’s fun to share the same interests and abilities,” Hart said.
Skyline senior Zedekiah Davis contributed 30 points Saturday upon winning the boys 110 hurdles in 14.83, the 300 hurdles in 40.81 and running the lead leg of the boys 4x100, which won in 43.57. There was an abundance of Skyline blue uniforms in the hurdles finals, an accomplishment Davis was glad to share.
“I had a lot of people who came before me that I was learning from,” Davis said. “It’s a great experience to lead and help some of these younger guys.”
The defending 4A boys 110 hurdles champion said the district title three-peat was crazy to take in, and he gave much credit to Skyline’s coaches.
“We have a lot of great athletes but I think the reason we’ve had the success is because we have a lot of good coaches,” Davis said. “They not only instruct you, but they build that relationship.”
The Grizzlies were not the only ones with medalists in multiple events. Putting on a show and scoring two gold medals in the process was Bonneville junior Colton Reifschneider, who ran 10.65 to win the boys 100 and 21.62 to win the boys 200. District meets are still going on throughout Idaho through Saturday evening, but as of Friday, those were the fastest times in those events for any boy of any classification in the state this season and also the fastest by a District 6 boy in recent memory.
“I have to give credit to my coach, Julian Willis,” Reifschneider said. “He’s pushed me all year to not give up. I have him to thank for these times.”
Reifschneider placed seventh in the 100 finals and third in the 200 finals of last year’s 5A state meet and his personal bests then were 10.97 and 22.00. He said he hopes to get at least one win in a competitive 4A meet next week, and he is amazed at his progress over the last year.
“It’s crazy to see the times get so low,” Reifschneider said. “I feel accomplished.”
Making three trips to the podium in his first district track meet at the 4A level was Shelley’s Ty Wright, who cleared 6-6 to win boys high jump, leaped 21-7.25 to win boys long jump and ran 15.41 to place second in boys 110 hurdles.
A three-time state champion in 3A boys high jump, Wright takes a personal best and current Idaho all-classification best of 6-11 into next week’s 4A state meet. He has attempted 7-0 several times this season.
“I’m going to try to get the state classification record,” Wright said.
A BYU signee, Wright said it is bittersweet knowing it is his final state meet for Shelley. He said he has hopes of being a coach one day, and he’s already had some practice.
“Ever since seventh grade, I’ve always tried to help when I can,” Wright said. “I’m super excited to go to college and see what I can do, but I’m gonna miss my younger teammates.”
4A District 6 track championships
Thursday and Friday at Ravsten Stadium
Top three finishers in individual events, first-place relay teams automatically qualify for the 4A state championships at Eagle High School. Full results will not be posted on athletic.net until conclusion of other district meets this weekend.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Skyline 177; 2. Idaho Falls 118.5; 3. Blackfoot 99.5; 4. Shelley 67; 5. Hillcrest 57; 6. Bonneville 21
Individual results
- State qualifiers only
100: 1, Colton Reifschneider (BONN) 10.65. 2, Connor Maloney (SKY) 11.23. 3, Jalen Pinkerton (HILL) 11.38
200: 1, Colton Reifschneider (BONN) 21.62. 2, Connor Maloney (SKY) 22.76. 3, Chayse Kidd (SKY) 22.90
400: 1, Mitch Parks (IF) 52.62. 2, Austin Despain (BLAC) 53.06. 3, Dallan Morse (BLAC) 53.17
800: 1, Zac Bright (IF) 1:59.04. 2, Joseph Ereaux (IF) 2:00.91. 3, Austin Despain (BLAC) 2:01.58
1,600: 1, Dallin Hart (SKY) 4:24.98. 2, Zach Erikson (IF) 4:25.05. 3, Mitchell Athay (IF) 4:28.32
3,200: 1, Dallin Hart (SKY) 9:32.09. 2, Zach Erikson (IF) 9:44.43. 3, Mitchell Athay (IF) 9:50.33
110 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY) 14.83. 2, Ty Wright (SH) 15.41. 3, Robert Zemp (BLAC) 15.73.
300 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY) 40.81. 2, Bryce Cook (HILL) 41.32. 3, Bracken Morse (BLAC) 41.40
4x100: 1, Skyline (Zedekiah Davis, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney), 43.57.
4x200: 1, Skyline (Quinn Cassidy, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney), 1:30.96.
4x400: 1, Idaho Falls (Mitch Parks, Zac Bright, Joseph Ereaux, Zach Erikson), 3:30.57.
Sprint Medley: 1, Idaho Falls (Jacob Jensen, Caden Stanley, Mitch Parks, Zac Bright), 3:37.06
High jump: 1. Ty Wright (SH) 6-6; 2. Dillon Cummings (SH) 6-2; 3. Jayden Wistisen (BLAC) 6-0
Long jump: 1, Ty Wright (SH) 21-07.25. 2, Caden Stanley (IF) 20-06.25. 3, Gutama Haws (HILL) 20-05.50.
Triple jump: 1, Reese Robinson (BLAC) 42-09.75. 2, Zion Johnson (SKY) 42-04.50. 3, Ty Moulton (SH) 41-07.25.
Pole vault: 1, Brayden Denney (HILL) 14-02. 2, Tate Davenport (BLAC) 12-02. 3, Bryson Cummings (SH) J12-02.
Shot put: 1, Joel Cortez (SKY) 48-05. 2, Parker Reynolds (SKY) 48-02. 3, Ethan Perttula (IF) 47-09
Discus: 1, Joel Cortez (SKY) 157-11. 2, Ethan Perttula (IF) 142-01. 3, Brady Sainz (HILL) 133-00
Girls
Team scores: 1. Skyline 162; 2. Shelley 125.5; 3. Idaho Falls 94.5; 4. Blackfoot 76; 5. Bonneville 70; 6. Hillcrest 26
Individual results
- State qualifiers only
100: 1, Laurel Taylor (IF) 12.45. 2, Hannah Fish (SKY) 12.46. 3, Sade Williams (BONN) 12.48.
200: 1, Sade Williams (BONN) 25.44. 2, Laurel Taylor (IF) 25.47. 3, Shaylee Dye (BONN) 26.51
400: 1, Tenleigh Smith (BLAC) 1:00.09. 2, Kamryn Comba (IF) 1:01.48. 3, Piper Phillips, (BLAC) 1:03.74
800: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 2:22.10. 2, Amy White (SH) 2:22.11. 3, Jessica Williams (SH) 2:26.42.
1,600: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 5:15.15. 2, Karlie Callahan (SH) 5:21.34. 3, Kailee Peutz (IF) 5:24.58
3,200: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 11:23.00. 2, Karlie Callahan (SH) 11:40.84. 3, Hannah Kohler (IF) 11:55.88.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Olson (SKY) 15.14. 2, Kaitlyn Neff (BLAC) 15.65. 3, Reese Callahan (SH) 16.98
300 hurdles: 1, Macy Olson (SKY) 45.22. 2, Breanne Herrmann (SKY) 45.50. 3, Lazai Koontz (HILL) 48.11
4x100: 1, Bonneville (Shaylee Dye, Sade Williams, Magan Herbst, Kylie Coles), 49.18.
4x200: 1, Skyline (Mattie Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Breanne Herrmann, Hannah Fish), 1:44.27.
4x400: 1, Skyline (Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Mattie Olson, Breanne Herrmann), 4:02.69.
Sprint Medley: 1, Skyline (Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Hannah Fish, Breanne Herrmann), 1:51.09.
High jump: 1. Madison Lempka (SH) 5-0; 2. Sydney Leal (SH) 4-10; 3. M.E. Gillespie (SH) 4-8
Long jump: 1, Mattie Olson (SKY), 17-01.50. 2, Magan Herbst (BONN) 16-03.75. 3, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 16-02.25
Triple jump: 1, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 32-07.50. 2, Aubree Dickinson (SH) 32-03. 3, Ashlee Brewerton (SH) 30-09.50.
Pole vault: 1. Eboni Beasley (BLAC) 9-2; 2. Kaeley Williams (SH) 8-8; 3. Mariell Dopp (BONN) 8-8
Shot put: 1, Bri Molina (SKY) 36-10. 2, Tierney Bilstrom (SH) 35-10. 3, Tessa Smith (SH) 33-07.
Discus: 1, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 115-10. 2, Cassidy Cooper (BLAC) 101-05. 3, Rylee Neff (BLAC) 99-06