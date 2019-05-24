The eastern Idaho volleyball pipeline to Wyoming continued Friday by way of Skyline.
Shelby Squires signed her letter of intent with Western Wyoming Community College on Friday morning in Skyline’s conference room that became standing room only thanks to the turnout of teammates, classmates, family members and friends.
“I was not really expecting that many people,” Squires said. “This was really great. I am just thankful they all showed up.”
Squires is the second Skyline volleyball player in three years to sign with the Mustangs. Bailey Miller, a 2016 Skyline graduate, signed with Western Wyoming shortly before her graduation.
Squires, who has played volleyball since fifth grade, said she reached out to Western Wyoming via email a month ago. It was one of several schools in different states she emailed, and she heard back quickly. They saw her recruitment video and a scholarship offer materialized soon after.
“This happened in a matter of weeks,” Squires said. “They seemed interested right off the get go. They happened to need a back row player.”
Squires has not yet visited the Rock Springs junior college yet, but will do so July 3. While the Mustangs recruited her to play back row, Squires played all over the court for Skyline.
She said she is not sure if she will continue to play after her two years are compete at Western Wyoming, but she is open to any opportunities that may allow her to do so. For the moment, she is excited to not only know where is attending school after graduation, but to extend her volleyball career.
“I hadn’t necessarily always wanted to (play college volleyball), but ever since my high school season ended, I just knew I wanted to keep playing,” Squires said.