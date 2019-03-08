North Idaho College gained another local recruit Friday, this time by way of Skyline High School.
In the presence of her parents, teammates, administrators, classmates and high school and club coaches, Sydnie Clark signed her letter of intent with the Cardinals in Skyline’s conference room. She sported a maroon NIC sweatshirt for the occasion.
Three other local soccer players, Hillcrest’s Zoe Lee, Idaho Falls’ Linnea Pretzer and Blackfoot’s Alex Cortez, completed their second and final seasons for the Northwest Athletic Conference school last fall while Blackfoot’s Junior Labra and Hillcrest’s Taylor Lance completed their freshman seasons. North Idaho first contacted Clark in May when she was competing in the State Cup and she made her official visit in October during the 4A state soccer tournament, which was hosted by Lake City and Coeur d’Alene. While there, she toured campus, met the coaches and had the chance to chat with some of the players.
She was recruited as a defender, the position she played throughout her high school career. She will, however, move from center defender to outside defender upon arrival in Coeur d’Alene.
“I’m lucky I get to keep playing the same position,” Clark said. “The coaches told me the biggest thing for them is conditioning. After that, they re-evaluate and determine playing time.”
Clark said she was also recruited by another NWAC school, Columbia Basin Community College in Pasco, Wash., as well as colleges of various levels on the East Coast.
“I didn’t want to be that far away from home,” Clark said.
In addition to helping hold down the back line for Skyline, Clark has played club soccer for Bonneville Youth Soccer League Extreme and more recently, Fusion FC. Her current Fusion FC coach is Jason Lance, father of current North Idaho soccer player Taylor Lance, and her team features numerous eastern Idaho athletes.
“It’s been a great opportunity to play with and play against so many experienced players,” Clark said. “It’s helped me to compete at a high level.”
A four-year varsity player for Skyline, Clark was named first team for the Post Register’s 2018 All-Area Girls Soccer selections. Praised by District 6 coaches for her vocal leadership, Clark also had three goals and an assist in 2018 for the 15-4-0 Grizzlies, who won the 4A District 6 title and reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2006.
Clark credited Skyline’s coaches for helping make Friday’s festivities possible.
“The love and support from them is amazing,” Clark said. “They helped me get this far. I’m really gonna miss them.”