At Ririe, the Snake River High School girls basketball team began its season with a nonconference win over Ririe.
Snake River, the defending 3A state runner-up, defeated Ririe, the defending 2A state runner-up 37-33. The Panthers led 13-3 after the first quarter and 26-15 at halftime before Ririe cut into the deficit in the second half.
“You’ve gotta come ready to play,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “Snake River came ready to play and I didn’t have my team ready to play in the first quarter. We had to grind back into the game. It felt like after two and half quarters, we finally got some offense going.”
Josee Steadman scored a game-high 23 points for Snake River. Smith said the Bulldogs had no answer for her in the first half and limited her to a field goal in the second half.
Snake River (1-0) hosts Buhl on Saturday.
Maddie Johnson had 10 points for Ririe (1-0), which plays Thursday at Teton.