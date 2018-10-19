At Coeur d’Alene, Jake Hoover scored a goal and added an assist to help propel the Hillcrest High School boys soccer team into the semifinals of the 4A state soccer tournament with a 3-0 victory over Canyon Ridge.
“The first game is always a little nerve racking,” Knights coach Ryan Ellis said. “It was a defensive battle for over 50 minutes until we were finally able to get one on the board.”
Omar Reyes scored the Knights’ first goal in the 50th minute on an assist from Hoover. Corner kicks from Saul Espinoza set up the next two as Jackson Keller and Hoover put the balls in the net.
Hillcrest (15-1-3) faces Middleton at 11:30 a.m. today at Post Falls High School.
TIMBERLINE 4, RIGBY 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the first state soccer appearance in history for the Rigby boys soccer team began with a loss to Timberline.
The Trojans allowed three goals during an eight minute stretch of the second half.
“The score is never truly indicative of how the game goes,” Rigby coach Bart Mower said. “They scored a pair of beautiful goals and after the second one, we started to get a bit discouraged and then they scored two more.”
Mower added that nerves may have also played a factor. Rigby (6-8-3) faces Lake City, who suffered its first loss of the season Friday, in a loser out game at 11 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
FILER 2, SUGAR-SALEM 1: At Twin Falls, Filer handed Sugar-Salem its second loss of the season in the first round of the 3A state soccer tournament. No other details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (16-2-1) faces Timberlake at 11 a.m. in an elimination match today at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 3, CENTURY 1: At Lake City, the Grizzlies defeated former conference opponent Century to win their first state soccer game since 2006.
Bernice Chavez scored in the 25th minute with an assist from Katie Nawrocki. Mattie Olsen scored in the 28th minute and Teresa Ledezma capped off the scoring in the 33rd minute.
Skyline (15-2) plays an 11:30 a.m. semifinal match versus Sandpoint today at Lake City High School.
TIMBERLINE 3, MADISON 2 (2OT): At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Bobcats fell in double overtime to the one team to beat them in the regular season.
Madison trailed 2-0 until the final two minutes of regulation, when Julia Williams scored twice.
“It was a bit of a heartbreaker,” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. “In the second OT, both teams had opportunities. They scored on a beautiful play--a header on a cross. We put a lot of energy into the game.”
The Bobcats (15-2-1) face Borah in an 11 a.m. elimination match today at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
SUGAR-SALEM 2, WEISER 1: At the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, Sugar-Salem advanced to the 3A state semifinals for the first time since 2010 with a win over Weiser. No other details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (17-0-1) plays Community School at 2 p.m.
COEUR d’ALENE CHARTER 2, TETON 0: At the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, Teton dropped its opening game to two-time defending state champion Coeur d’Alene Charter. No other details were available by deadline.
Teton (12-6-0) plays Declo in an 11 a.m. elimination match.