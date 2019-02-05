For one of the few times in recent weeks, the boys basketball state media poll had a little bit of movement. There wasn’t any seismic-level action, but just enough change to keep things interesting down the stretch of the regular season.
Madison’s big win over rival Rigby last week earned the Bobcats (17-2) a first-place vote in 5A. Madison remains the No. 2 team behind Rocky Mountain, but Rigby (16-3) dropped a spot to fourth.
The biggest jump came in the 4A poll, where Preston retook the No. 1 spot after falling to third. The Indians defeated Minico, which was perched atop the poll last week. The 4A poll has become the most fickle, with four teams receiving first-place votes.
Ririe, at 17-1, remains the area’s lone No. 1 team, holding down the top spot in 2A while riding a 12-game win streak. The Bulldogs will get a good test tonight when they play at No. 4 North Fremont (15-3) in a Nuclear matchup.
Sugar-Salem and Teton remained steady in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, in 3A.
The full state media poll for Week 10 is below. All records as of Monday.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (5) 18-2 33 1
2. Madison (1) 17-2 27 2
3. Borah (1) 17-3 24 4
4. Rigby 16-3 13 3
5. Post Falls 14-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (2) 17-2 32 3
2. Twin Falls (3) 17-2 27 2
3. Minico (1) 16-3 23 1
4. Century (1) 14-4 13 4
5. Moscow 14-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Columbia 1, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 15-4 34 1
2. Parma (1) 17-2 26 2
3. Kimberly 15-3 23 3
4. Sugar-Salem 12-8 9 4
5. Teton 10-7 7 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Bear Lake 16-2 25 2
3. Grangeville 15-3 22 3
4. North Fremont 15-3 16 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 12-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: West Side 1, Marsing 1, Declo 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 15-4 35 1
2. Wallace 14-2 21 2
3. Prairie 14-5 21 3
4. Grace 14-5 10 5
5. Valley 15-4 8 —
Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 4, Potlatch 3, Challis 2, Ambrose 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 19-0 35 1
2. North Gem 16-3 24 2
3. Genesis Prep 10-8 19 3
4. Mackay 16-4 12 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 16-4 8 —
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 6, Lakeside 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
