Girls fastpitch
league starting
Registration is open for girls fastpitch softball fall league for grades 5 to 12. Registration deadline is August 31. Visit https:/facebook/GirlsFallBall/ for information.
High Five Flyers XC
team starting
The High Five Flyers track program will have a youth cross-country team this fall. This team is available to all area youth in grades 3-6. For more information and to register, please visit highfiveflyersif.com or contact Heidi McJunkin at highfiveflyersif@gmail.com.
Apple Pickleball
tournament upcoming
Apple Athletic Club’s annual Paddlemania Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 13-14. Three courts will be used and competition will take place between noon and 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is round robin format plus single elimination format for the top six in each division (men’s women’s and mixed doubles). It is $25 per person and $5 per person for additional division. Admission for spectators is free. For information or entry forms, contact Liz Panter at 529-8600.
Apple Adult volleyball
league forming
Apple Athletic Club will be offering an adult co-ed and Women’s volleyball league this fall beginning Monday Sept. 9th and Wednesday Sept. 11th. Games will be played on Monday evenings for coed and Wednesday for women from 7 to 10 p.m. The league will run for nine weeks with an end of the league tournament. The team fee is $400. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
Apple basketball
league starting
Apple Athletic Club will be offering adult basketball leagues this fall--men’s and women’s--beginning the week of Sept. 9. Games will be played on Tuesday or Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. at Apple Athletic Club. The league will run for 10 weeks with an end of the league tournament. The team registration fee is $400. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
Racquetball, Pickleball Leagues forming
Apple Athletic Cub will be offering adult racquetball and pickleball leagues this fall beginning the week of Sept. 9. There will be a men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles league available. The cost of participation is $30 for Apple members and $40 for non-members. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
Adult flag football sign-ups
The ninth season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start Sept. 7th in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, search for “East Idaho Flag Football League” on Facebook or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. The cost is $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields and lots of competition.