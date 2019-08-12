Adult flag football sign-ups
The ninth season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start Sept. 7th in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, search for “East Idaho Flag Football League” on Facebook or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. The cost is $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields and lots of competition.
High Five Flyers XC team starting
The High Five Flyers track program will have a youth cross-country team this fall. This team is available to all area youth in grades 3-6. For more information and to register, please visit highfiveflyersif.com or contact Heidi McJunkin at highfiveflyersif@gmail.com.